TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 21, 2022

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

25 Geldings – $13,713

8 Mares – $9,712

2 Stallions – $15,250

Top selling horses

$26,000 – Lot 32, Hashtag Dot Com, 2011 Sorrel gelding from Tavegie Ranch to Ted Pettyjohn, Rapid City, SD.

$21,500 — Lot 13, His Fame Mio Echo, 2015 Buckskin gelding from Riley Blankenship to Walter Blankenship, Kildeer, ND.

$20,000 – Lot 37, Smart Whitch, 2017 Black Mare from Hardy White to Roger Joseph, Winner, SD.

$18,500 – Lot 30, Maries Cowboy Jack, 2016 Sorrel Stallion from Jeff Thorstensen to Scott Kennedy, Philip, SD.

$17,000 – Lot 26, TPS Wink From Daddy, 2020 Buckskin gelding from from Tim & Paula Schaak to Levi O’Keefe, Belle Fourche, SD.

$17,000 – Lot 44, Streaksakemfeature, 2018 Buckskin gelding from Melvin & Karen Suchy to TJ and Kristy Martin, Keystone, NE.

Maries Cowboy Jack, 2016 stallion by PYC Paint Your Wagon from Jeff Thorsensen sold at the 2022 Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale.



This 2020 Palomino gelding by Whoze Your Daddy was one of the top prospects at the 2022 Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale.

