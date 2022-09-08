Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Aug. 21, 2022
Location: Rapid City, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
25 Geldings – $13,713
8 Mares – $9,712
2 Stallions – $15,250
Top selling horses
$26,000 – Lot 32, Hashtag Dot Com, 2011 Sorrel gelding from Tavegie Ranch to Ted Pettyjohn, Rapid City, SD.
$21,500 — Lot 13, His Fame Mio Echo, 2015 Buckskin gelding from Riley Blankenship to Walter Blankenship, Kildeer, ND.
$20,000 – Lot 37, Smart Whitch, 2017 Black Mare from Hardy White to Roger Joseph, Winner, SD.
$18,500 – Lot 30, Maries Cowboy Jack, 2016 Sorrel Stallion from Jeff Thorstensen to Scott Kennedy, Philip, SD.
$17,000 – Lot 26, TPS Wink From Daddy, 2020 Buckskin gelding from from Tim & Paula Schaak to Levi O’Keefe, Belle Fourche, SD.
$17,000 – Lot 44, Streaksakemfeature, 2018 Buckskin gelding from Melvin & Karen Suchy to TJ and Kristy Martin, Keystone, NE.
Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User