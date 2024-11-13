TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Nov. 1, 2024



Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Pedigrees: Curt Westland



Average:

45 Overall horses – $9,313



Comments

There was a full house crowd on hand for the Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse sale in Bowman, N.D.

Overall, this was probably one of the best selections of performance, ranch and arena horses in one catalog consignment sale this fall. Great set of horses to fit most any level of rider or roper.



Top sellers:

Lot 35 — $35,000, High On My Gal, 2017 buckskin mare by High On Corona x Frenchmans Guy from Seth Weishaar.



Lot 8 — $23,000, Playgun Ike, 2024 red roan gelding by PC Manwood Ike x Millennium Play from Jim McGregor.



Lot 18 — $22,500, Mates Smart As Pepto, 2024 red roan mare by Mr. Pepto Lena x Lucky Star Mate from Tucker Dale.



Lot 40 — $19,000, French Montana Guy, 2019 buckskin gelding by A Smooth Montana x Palo Duro Cat from Lane Krutzfeldt.



Lot 11 — $18,000, My Monkey 902, 2019 blue roan gelding by Monkey Cue Bar x Driftwood Stetson from Lane Krutzfeldt.



Lot 9 — $17,000, LMP Tumbleweedcowboy, 2012 bay gelding by SG Rodeo Cowboy x Drifts Vaquero from Wyatt and Jess Magilke.



Curt Westland was the announcer and Seth Weishaar, auctioneer at the Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale.





Chad Smith, Killdeer, N.D., got lot 8, Playgun Ike, a 2014 PC Manwood Ike buckskin mare at the Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale





The Elmores from Ekalaka, Mont., got lot 32, Royal Cat DNA, a 2020 sorrel gelding by Royal Indian Pep from the Ervin Miller Family Ranch.




