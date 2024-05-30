TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: May 27, 2024



Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

44 Catalog Horses – $9,666



Bowman Livestock Marketing held their Spring Catalog Horse Sale on Memorial Day. The horses were previewed at the 4 Seasons Arena prior to the sale. Very nice selection of proven arena horses, prospects and ranch horses. There was a near full house crowd for the sale making for a great day.



Top selling horses include:

Lot 7, JKL My Smooth Corona, 2019 buckskin gelding sired by JLK Our Smooth x High On Corona from Jay and Bodie Mattson selling to Kody Woodward, Dupree, SD for $21,000.



Lot 25, The Waco Kid, 2017 sorrel gelding sired by MEGA Mecom Blue x Popular Resort Figure form Jay and Melinda Mattson to Mike Isaak, Dodge, ND for $19,500.



Lot 24, Resort By The Bay, 2018 bay gelding sired by Mr. Rythm and Blues x Popular Resort Figure from Tyler & Josi Kastet to Harry Kerr, Bowman, ND for $16,000.



Lot 12, Rich N Wyoming, 2018 bay gelding sired by Lean N Rich x Fast Four Wood from Hardy White to Jami Hepper, Meadow, SD for $15,500.



Lot 39, Hickorys Tomboy, 2018 bay gelding, sired by Hickorys Smart x Catalena Kino from Ervin Miller to Jason Bollinger, Jordan, MT for $15,500.



JKL My Smooth Corona a 5 year old head horse from Jay and Bodie Mattson was the top selling horse at the Bowman Livestock Marketing spring horse sale. bowman-lot_7





Resort By The Bay, 6 year old bay gelding from Tyler and Josi Kastet, a solid, seen it all ranch horse arena prospect sold for $16,000 at the Bowman Livestock Marketing spring horse sale. Bowman-Lot_24