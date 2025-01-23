Bull rider Bo Vocu on the mend after injury at NWSSR in Denver

Bull rider Bo Vocu is on the mend after being carried off the arena floor at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday in Denver.



Vocu suffered a concussion during the Saturday night performance and was transferred to an area hospital. He was discharged later that night and is hoping to return to competition shortly.



“I’m doing alright, and I just got a concussion, thank goodness,” Vocu said on Monday morning. “I got out of the hospital the same night that it happened. I spent all day yesterday just resting, and I’m heading home now. So, I’m still relaxing and trying to keep from doing too much and let my brain heal.”



Vocu is stated to compete at the Fort Worth (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo but said he’s prioritizing his recovery and will make sure he’s at 100-percent before he gets back on another bull.



“There’s never a good time to get hurt, but this time of the year is definitely a little better,” Vocu said. “There’s not a whole lot going on. In a week and a half I have Fort Worth, and I’m going to wait and see how I feel to decide whether or not I’m going to go.



“I had a lot of prayers and family members call me. I’m glad that it worked out as well as it did.”

–PRCA