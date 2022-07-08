Burke Stampede Rodeo July 15, 16, 17

It is no secret that we love this rodeo famously called the STAMPEDE in Burke, South Dakota!! When you love what you do, it is fun!! For 32 years we have been having fun at the legendary Burke Stampede Rodeo with all of you!!

You the Sponsor: We stretched our “what if’s” and reached out to add more money than ever. You the sponsors answered with more money than ever. Added money makes our rodeo a going concern in the professional rodeo world. It’s a dream come true for all of us as entries to date are the best ever!! It is FUN to call sponsors who say, “Let’s do it”!!!

You the Contestant: Contestants voted our ground among the best in 2021. They favor us by entering and are appreciative of the effort put forth by our committee and communi-ty to continue improvements to our facility and grounds each year. This year brings camper hook-ups and lots of work to the sorting pens and stripping chute behind the bucking chutes. We also continue to work with the ground to make it the best we can for every contestant. And the contestants LOVE the added money!!

You the Volunteer: We are so thankful for the community of volun-teers who have shown up and will show up to help put on a rodeo of this stature. We are family and we have soooo much FUN!!

You the Fans: We invite you to fill the stands and just enjoy the atmosphere that is the Burke Stam-pede Rodeo. It is a time to join neighbors, family and friends and to make new neighbors, family and friends! It is THE BURKE STAMPEDE RODEO!!!

Outstanding favorites at this year’s Burke Stampede include:

Announcer: Travis Schauda, Broken Bow, Nebraska

Stock Contractor: Muddy Creek ProRodeo, Scenic, South Dakota

Bull Fighters: Nigel Harvey, Farmington, New Mexico and Ely Sharkey, Ainsworth,Nebraska

Rodeo Clown and Barrelman: Justin Rumford, Ponca City, Oklahoma

Rodeo Dance: Under the Big Tent Friday night following the ro-deo performance to The Brandon Jones Band. (Free with admission to the Rodeo)

Rodeo Dance: Under the Big Tent Saturday night following the rodeo performance to Dustin Evans and Good Times Band. (Free with admission to the Rodeo)

Raffle: Henry Lever Action Re-peater .22 Golden Boy Model H004

Movie on the Big Screen: Thursday night at dusk. Free Will offering. Concessions. Ben and Jackie Benavides offering up their big screen for an evening of fun at the movies on the Burke Stampede Arena floor…..bring your lawn chairs!!

Rodeo Perfomances: Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 15, 16, and 17 at 7 PM. (slack at 9 AM Saturday July 16.)

Ticket Information: Advance tickets are $15.00…at the gate $20.00. Kids 8 and under admitted FREE. Tickets available for the first time ever on-line at http://www.burkestampederodeo.com or at the following businesses: In Burke at : Community Pharmacy, First Fidelity Bank, Bruns Market, Pump N’ Stuff, The G.A.B., Burke One Stop, Ture Value. In Bonesteel at : Cahoy’s General Store, Mighty MoJo Coffee Truck, First Fidelity Bank, Cuzn’s Corner. In Gregory at: B&F Variety, First Fidelity Bank, Mr. G’s. In Colome at: First Fidelity Bank. In Winner at: Win-ner Animal Clinic. In Platte at: Pharmco, First Fidelity Bank, 44 Pizza+. In Pickstown at : Knot-heads. In Naper, Nebraska at : Naper Café. In Spencer, Nebraska at: KC’s Roadrunner.

For more information about tick-ets, performances or anything STAMPEDE call: 605-830-5540

–Burke Stampede