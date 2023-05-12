Casey Tibbs Match of Champions June 3, 2023

The 2023 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Fort Pierre South Dakota. The PRCA sanctioned Saddle Bronc Riding event brings the nation’s top cowboys and the best stock in the Midwest to the Stanley County Fairgrounds for a night of top-notch rodeo entertainment. “The Casey Tibbs Foundation has been hard at work to amp up the entertainment factor for Match of Champions this year. We want to bring Fort Pierre the Xtreme Bronc Match it deserves.” says Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center Executive Director, Kalyn Eulberg.

Tickets for Casey Tibbs Match of Champions are now on sale. Gold Buckle seating and advance general admission seating tickets are available at The Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center. Advance general admission seating tickets are also available at Fort Pierre Livestock, Dakota Prairie Bank, and American Bank and Trust (Pierre.)

Schedule of events for this year’s Casey Tibbs Match of Champions is as follows:

5PM- Gate opens

5PM- Steak Fry (limited number of steaks available)

6PM- 1st Round Calcutta

7PM- Opening Ceremony

Match of Champions will also be livestreamed via CowboyChannel+. Updates can be found at https://www.facebook.com/RodeoCenter .

Anyone with questions or wanting to sponsor this year’s event is encouraged to contact Kalyn with the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094.

–Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center