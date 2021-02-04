Cole Elshere wins Rapid City XTreme Broncs aboard Onion Ring

It was a clash of saddle bronc riding titans when Cole Elshere combined with Korkow Rodeo’s Onion Ring to win the Rodeo Rapid City (S.D.) PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match with a 90-point ride, Jan. 30.

Competition was stiff at the X Broncs where a minimum of 86 points was needed to stay in the money.

“It’s just a big blessing,” said Elshere, 31. “I was just so thankful to make 90.”

Elshere is a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier (2012-14, 2020) with a rich history of success in Rapid City, starting with winning the Range Days Rodeo his rookie year in 2010 and adding titles in 2012 and 2013. He also won Rodeo Rapid City’s bull riding in 2018.

“It’s one of the closest ones to my house and has a hometown feel to it,” Elshere said. “It’s been a good rodeo to me, and my parents were here and so was my wife (Kyndra) and daughter (Everley, 4 months), and a bunch of cousins. I even got to ride with my cousin J.J. tonight, and that’s always fun.”

Onion Ring’s reputation is as hot as the snack she’s named after. Wyatt Casper won Round 5 of the 2020 Wrangler NFR with 90.5 points on Onion Ring and won the first round of The American in 2020 on her. Onion Ring also took Mason Clements to the winner’s circle at the NFR in Round 5 in 2017 and helped two cowboys win the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo’s final round – R.C. Landingham in 2017 and Tim O’Connell for a split win in 2018.

Elshere and Onion Ring crossed paths at the Super Series Finish in Fort Worth, Texas, in May and won Bracket 5’s third round with 86.5 points.

“She bucked harder and was a lot stronger this time,” Elshere said. “She got out and was after it right off the bat.”

Elshere went on to finish 13th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings after a rough go at the Wrangler NFR where he covered one bronc and was out of the money in every round. He finished 15th in the average and went home needing some physical therapy for his right (riding) arm.

“It was really important for the new season to get a good start and even more important because I had a rough Finals,” Elshere said. “I was at home doing therapy on my shoulder, so to make a great ride is going to help my confidence going forward. I’m not sure what you’d classify it (the injury) as, but it was way deep in the rotator cuff and I couldn’t lift correctly. We have a lady at home (in Faith, S.D.) who rubs all the microfibers of the muscles back together.”

Elshere is back to feeling normal and was eager to get back in the saddle after drawing Onion Ring.

“Onion Ring is one of the best horses going down the road, and I was tickled to see my name next to hers,” Elshere said.

