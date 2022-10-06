Contract personnel named for National Finals Breakaway Roping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The PRCA is proud to announce the contract personnel selected for the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping presented by Teton Ridge at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nov. 29-30.

The selections are below:

Timed event chute boss: John Gwatney

Announcers: Mike Mathis, TC Long

Secretary: Eva Chadwick

Timers: Nancy Jane Dorenkamp, Allison Whitsett (formerly France)

Music: Bradley Narducci

Usher: Quinn Campbell

This is Gwatney’s third time as the timed event chute boss and Long’s second time announcing the event.

The Top 15 breakaway ropers will compete for prize money of $250,000 during the two-day, 10-round performance.

This is the first time the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping presented by Teton Ridge will take place at the South Point.

The 2020 National Finals Breakaway Roping took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in conjunction with the NFR and Jackie Crawford captured the inaugural world championship. In 2021, Sawyer Gilbert won the NFBR at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

