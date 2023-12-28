Cowboy State Stallion Incentive Under New Ownership

DSC_9540.JPG



A barrel racing stallion incentive based in Mills, Wyoming, and until very recently owned by Jane Peterson, was the center of attention on social media in past weeks. Accusations swirled about the Cowboy State Stallion Incentive’s lack of transparency, communication, and failure to pay out the advertised sidepot checks, despite accounts of ongoing enrollments into the program and fundraising through its yearly stallion service auction.

As of Dec. 22, 2023, the incentive program is owned by Sierra Schlenker of Meeteetse, Wyoming. She said, “I’m very aware of the previous issues with the program, and have had my own issues with it, as well. My whole intention with moving forward with the incentive is just to allow the people that have invested in it to continue to receive benefits for it […] I completely understand if people want to cut ties, but I really hope we can turn it around and make it into something awesome.”

Past Issues

Heidi Jacobson, a stallion owner and breeder from Gillette, Wyoming, said, “The last few years of CSSI, the questions and concerns started flaring up: Why didn’t they represent themselves at the races? Why were people not getting paid? Why were they allowing people to enter the sidepot after the race was over and results posted? Why is there no business listed with the State of Wyoming?”

“Anyone that confronts CSSI is blocked, deleted and denied of any wrongdoings,” Jacobson said.

Sierra Schlenker, a lifelong competitor and Wyomingite, saw the value of the incentive program, despite its past issues.

Stacey Thar, who has produced the Fizz Bomb event in Gillette for eight years, explains how the incentive sidepot payout process is meant to work: Incentive programs contact the producer to become involved in the event, the producer receives entries from contestants, marks respective incentives, and when the race is over the producer sends full results to the programs. The various incentive programs typically post results and mail checks to winners within two weeks, if not before.

Thar said that even when results were processed by hand with hard copies, the majority of incentive programs paid out within the same time frame. “It was actually really impressive,” she said. After the evolution of digital bookkeeping, the process is greatly simplified.

One competitor whose horse was paid into the Cowboy State Stallion Incentive sidepot at the Fizz Bomb in July said, “Four months later, I haven’t been paid. They have all my information and keep making excuses as to why [they can’t pay]. But the beginning of October, they could mail me my ‘sticker’ for my horse papers to prove he is paid in,” the competitor said. “If they can’t commit to paying out what they advertised, then accepting new nominations should be put on hold as well. They gladly accepted my money without mentioning they don’t pay out what they advertise at events.”

Jacobson said “We are involved with most of all the major incentives (Pink Buckle, Ruby Buckle, Breeders Challenge, Diamond Classic, 5- State Breeders, Colorado Classic, Future Fortunes, Select Stallion, etc.) whether it is through our enrollments with offspring we own or through our stallion enrollments. We are extremely pleased how they are all easy and efficient to communicate concerns and questions.”

Schlenker’s professional career has been in accounting and business management, and hopes to revive the incentive program with transparency. CSSI3

Similarly, Thar said, “All of these other incentives are honest, on-point. The stallions are getting coverage, the events that they do are getting results out in a timely manner, the checks are getting mailed in a timely manner, and communication is wide open. You can call and talk to a person or send a quick email and get a response right away. That’s what it takes for people to trust that you’re doing what you say you’re doing.”

Previous owner Jane Peterson did not respond to requests for comment.

New Ownership

Last week, the entire incentive program was turned over to Sierra (Zowada) Schlenker.

“I had seen some of the downfalls of the program over the past year, and I know a lot of people were getting really discouraged with the way the program was being run. I had reached out to the previous owner a couple times offering to do her accounting, bookwork, and results. That’s my background: I have a degree in accounting and business management. That’s what my professional career has been up until recently. I never really heard a response from her. It seemed like the program was going to go away, which was sad. When [Peterson] posted saying she was interested in seeing it go to new hands, I figured I’d give it one more shot and reach out. We made it work. Everything is official.”

Schlenker was born and raised in Wyoming and is a lifelong competitor. After college rodeoing for Tarleton State University and moving back home, she realized how much more difficult it was to make a living barrel racing in northern states. Incentive programs make a barrel racing career more viable outside of Texas and Oklahoma. “I really loved the concept of the Cowboy State Stallion Incentive and the opportunity it gives to breeders, stallion owners, and competitors up here,” she said.

“I will say that a lot of people I had consulted about buying the program advised me I would be better off starting a new one due to reputation, and I think a lot of people made assumptions as to what type of liability I would be taking on. Although I agree it would’ve been cleaner and simpler to start a new one, I believe Cowboy State has a lot of history and a lot of people have invested into it for many years, including myself.”

“Although I’m grateful for any incentive that pops up and gives us another opportunity, keeping the current incentive going would just be more appropriate for the people that have invested into the program to continue to return on those investments, especially to all of the foal owners. There gets to be so many incentives, adding another one to the list can be daunting.”

“First and foremost, we just want to offer people in the program more transparency as to where their money is going. I think that is most of the issues people had with the program before is there weren’t set rules for the program that would outline where the money invested in the program was being distributed,” Schlenker said.

“Moving forward, I want to be able to pay back 100% of what the stallion owners invest into the program as guaranteed money for that program year, as well as a promotion of the foal enrollments in previous years. Whatever we get in foal enrollments for 2024, we’ll take out an administrative and marketing fee and that will help promote those stallions more, since we’re planning to pay out 100% of that. 2024 foal enrollments would be paid out in 2025 and beyond.”

Historically, there has been CSSI bonus money at between three and five events per year. Schlenker looks to expand on that, including more Wyoming barrel races as well as rodeo sidepots. “Wyoming has some really iconic rodeos, and it’s just another way to reach more people.” She is also working on details for a Cowboy State Stallion Incentive slot race, but will not make an official announcement until they are finalized.

Schlenker describes the transfer as a “clean break.” She said, “I think [Peterson has] decided to step down and focus on other things.”

Beginning on Dec. 27, Schlenker began posting results from the past year, promising to mail checks to those who have not received their earnings in the next two weeks. Those with questions or changes are invited contact her via the program’s email.