Cream rises to the top at NWSS Rodeo Championship Finals

DENVER, Colo. (Jan. 21, 2024) — The 118th edition of the National Western Stock Show came to a close on Sunday and a highlight of the day’s events was definitely the championship finals of the rodeo.

It took 19 performances to determine who the players would be for the titles. Contestants competed in brackets, advanced to Semi-Finals and then the Final round. With 12 of rodeo’s best in each event, it was a great day for rodeo fans in the Denver Coliseum as well as those watching the competition on The Cowboy Channel.

Garrett Shadbolt, a bareback rider from Merriman, Nebraska, has had success nearly every time he has entered this rodeo. He has risen to the top twice winning titles in 2023 and 2024. This year, he rode Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Dream Machine for 86.5 to win the championship. His earnings on Sunday along with earnings from preliminary competition saw him adding $12,183 to his checking account.

To keep the excitement going at the rough stock end of the arena, Brody Cress, from Hillsdale, Wyoming matched his own arena record of 91 points. He shared that with other saddle bronc riders in 2020 and now adds his name to that list again. Cress rodeo Cervi Championship Rodeo’s R Watson’s Ed Bishop and earned a total of $11,147.

The bulls have had the edge over bull riders throughout the competition and that also held true on Sunday. T Parker from Winnie, Texas, was the only man to make it to eight seconds so he got all the money. He rode Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Bull Dirty Mike for 83 points to earn $16,003.

There was a tie in the barrel racing with four-time world champion Hailey Kinsel, from Cotulla, Texas, and Halyn Lide from China Spring, Texas both stopping the clock in 14.73 seconds. Kinsel won more money in preliminary rounds so collected a total of $11,086. Lide’s total was just under $5,000.

Other winners were Tyler Pearson from Atoka, Oklahoma in steer wrestling, 3.3 seconds; Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Florida, and Levi Lord, Sturgis, South Dakota, team roping, 4.0 seconds; and Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, tie-down roping, 7.3 seconds.

This year’s National Western was among the top 10 highest attended in the event’s 118-year history.

2024 National Western Stock Show Rodeo Champions

Bareback Riding – Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Nebraska, $12,183

Steer Wrestling – Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Oklahoma, $7,996

Team Roping – Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Florida and Levi Lord, Sturgis, South Dakota, $7,489 each

Saddle Bronc Riding – Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyoming, $11,148

Tie-Down Roping – Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, $7,435

Barrel Racing – (tie) Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $11,086, and Halyn Lide, China Springs, Texas, $7,198

Bull Riding – T Parker, Winnie, Texas, $16,003

DENVER, Colo. — The following are results from the PRCA and WPRA rodeo at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo. Results include contestants advancing to Championship Finals

20th performance – Championship Finals

Bareback Riding: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Dream Machine, $5,455. 2, Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, 86, $4,182. 3, (tie) Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho and Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 85, $2,546 each. 5, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Bolo., 83, $1,273. 6, Jade Taton, Kersey, Colo., 82.5, $909. 7, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 82, $727. 8, Ty Pope, Garnett, Kan., 80.5, $545.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., 3.3 seconds, $4,716. 2, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 3.8, $4,101. 3, (tie) Travis Munor, Townsville, Australia and Kyler Dick, Oakley, Utah, 4.0, $3,178 each. 5, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 4.1, $2,255. 6, Brayden Tanner, Hydro, okla., 4.2, $1,640. 7, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 4.4, %1,025. 8, Kalane Anders, Bayard, Neb., 4.8, $410.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.0 seconds, $4,65. 2, (tie) Wyatt Imus, Brenham, Texas, and Tyler McKnight, Pollok, Texas, and Marcus, Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., and Cole Curry, Liberty, Miss., 4.5 and $3,744 each. 4, Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 5.2, $2,834. 5, Tyler wade, Terrell, Texas, and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 5.3. 6, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Clay Futrell, Union Grove, N.C., 5.8, $1,619. 7, Colby Siddoway, Corinne, Utah and Caleb Hendrix, Fallon, Nev., 7.9, $1,012. 8, Doyle Winslow, Ariz., and Hiyo Yazzie, Coyote Canyon, N.M., 10.0, $405.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 91 points oon Cervi Championship Rodeo’s R Watson’s Ed Bishop. 2, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 88, $4,196. 3, Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 86, $3,101. 4, Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 85.5, $2,007. 5, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 85, $1,277. 6, Cameron Messier, Herald, Calif., 84.5, $912. 7, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 84, $730. 8, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 83, $547.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 7.3 seconds, $4,635. 2, Garrett Elmore, Springer, Okla., 7.4, $4,030. 3, Pecos Tatum, La Plata, N.M., 7.5, $2,519. 4, (tie) Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, and Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 7.8, $2,519. 6, Sam Lewis, Amarillo, Texas, 8.9, $1,612. 7, Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 9.2, $1,008. 8, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 14.9, $403.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, (tie) Haylin Lide, China Spring, Texas, and Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 14.73 seconds and $4,257 each. 3, Maggie Poloncic, Gillette, Wyo.., 14.81, $3,366. 4, Kailey Mitton, Mount Sterling, Utah, 14.84, $2,772. 5, Sadie Wolaver-Troyer, Weatherford, Okla., 14.92, $2,178. 6, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 15.07, $1,584. 7, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 15.26, $990. 8, Casey Mathis, Bastrop, La., 15.42, $396.

Bull Riding: (one ride) T Parker, Winnie, Texas, 83 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Dirty Mike, $15,270.

Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyoming, won the Denver stock show saddle broncs. Courtesy photo Brody-Cress

