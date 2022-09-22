 Durner wins horse races at Wellfleet Fall festival | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Durner wins horse races at Wellfleet Fall festival

Horse & Rodeo Horse-rodeo |

results from Nancy Schmitz

* Horse race—4 heats with the final run off winner—Casey Durner

* Team Penning winner—Baydun Read and Buck Richards

* Ranch Rodeo winner—CTB Ranch Landon Ziemba, Dade Brock, Cole Land and Hunner Juzenas

— Top Hand – Landon Ziemba

— Top Horse – Casey and Shawna Durner

Wellfleet money scramble.

The Sheriff’s Posse leading the parade. Nancy Schmitz
Courtesy photo
Team penning was a fun event.
Horse & Rodeo
See more

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...