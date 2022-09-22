Durner wins horse races at Wellfleet Fall festival

* Horse race—4 heats with the final run off winner—Casey Durner

* Team Penning winner—Baydun Read and Buck Richards

* Ranch Rodeo winner—CTB Ranch Landon Ziemba, Dade Brock, Cole Land and Hunner Juzenas

— Top Hand – Landon Ziemba

— Top Horse – Casey and Shawna Durner

Wellfleet money scramble.







The Sheriff’s Posse leading the parade. Nancy Schmitz

Courtesy photo