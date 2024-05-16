Eight-time NFR qualifier Ty Erickson to miss time after surgery

Ty Erickson , a 2019 PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestler, will miss a chunk of the summer run while he recovers from an injury sustained late last month.

The 33-year-old from Helena, Montana, broke his left ankle and snapped the tendons during a run on April 26 at the Clovis (Calif.) Rodeo.

Erickson hopes to return to action in July and make a run at a third-straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

“It was kind of a freak deal,” Erickson told the ProRodeo Sports News on Tuesday. “I got off and I guess I got my feet tangled up with the horse’s.”

Ty Erickson image-15

Erickson underwent syndesmosis surgery to repair the injury on May 8 in Bozeman, Mont. He will miss at least the next seven weeks while recovering in his hometown of Helena, Mont.

“The tendons snapped and there was nothing attached to them,” Erickson said. “My hope and goal is to be back by the Calgary (Stampede) and the NFR Open (in July).”

Erickson has qualified for the NFR eight times (2014-19, 2022-23) and finished 11th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings last season.

He currently is fourth in the world standings with $53,598 but knows a lot can change between now and the end of the regular season on Sept. 30.

“It’s huge to get back as fast as possible because I’ve had a great start so far this year,” Erickson said. “But there’s so much money to be won that a guy can fall in the standings pretty quickly. I feel like if I can get back for Calgary and the NFR Open then I’ll give myself a pretty good chance to make the NFR.”

Erickson said he already planned to take time off this month before hitting the road this summer.

“It is what it is. Stuff happens,” Erickson said. “It’s dang sure not what I wanted to happen in the spring, but honestly this is probably the best time it could have happened. I was going to take most of May off anyway. Now, I have to take June off and maybe a week or two in July. We’ll get through it and get back to rodeos as soon as I can.”

–PRCA