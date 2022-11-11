FREE ROUGHSTOCK CAMP Hosted by Broncs, Bulls, and Bibles Camp

A free roughstock camp will be Nov. 18-20, 2022 at the Miles Community College Ag Advancement Center. MCBS | Courtesy photo



November 18-20, 2022 – Miles Community College Ag Advancement Center

Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp has been hosting this event for six years. Since year one, it has been held at the MCC Ag Advancement Center. The goal of this camp is not only to introduce kids to the sport of rodeo, or tune up on the more experienced ones, but also to introduce and/or build their relationship with the Lord.

This camp is completely FREE to students. They do have to submit their registration paperwork and a $50 deposit to keep a little ownership in the camp. That deposit is handed back to them at check-in, or we have a large amount that donate it back. We do limit entries in each event and age group (7-13/14) and (15-no limit) so that there is enough time in the day for each student.

Our camp attendance is usually between 55-65 students each year. We provide all 3 meals each day (Fri-Sun) for the students, instructors, personnel, and any parents/spectators that choose to come.

Our income is mainly acquired from various donations (food or monetary) which is then paid back to the instructors, contractors, and personnel. We could easily charge $600 for the camp because of the opportunities, instructors, equipment available, and various other aspects that we offer. However, as we know, rodeo equipment is expensive, so this is a great option for students that just want to “try it out” and not get turned away by the cost of it all.

A free roughstock camp will be Nov. 18-20, 2022 at the Miles Community College Ag Advancement Center. MCBS | Courtesy photo

Many thanks go to Miles Community College for the use of their state-of-the-art facility, as well as our outstanding host hotel with Miles City Hotel and Suites! Continued support from the Eiker and Vaira families providing the stock and the many instructors and volunteers donating their time, makes this camp truly one that gives back to the western world.

About Miles City Bucking Horse Sale: https://buckinghorsesale.com/ The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale annually debuts some of the finest bucking stock seen on the continent. Held the third full weekend in May each year, the BHS offers a special brand of rodeo action born right here in the heart of cowboy country. The MCBHS has evolved to include a wide array of western action that includes everything from a Kick Off Concert, horse racing, and of course bucking horses.

–Miles City Bucking Horse Sale