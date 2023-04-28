Gilbert Lutter: SDQHA Promoter of the Year

Gilbert Lutter is in disbelief that the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association is recognizing him as Promoter of the Year, but for anyone familiar with the Lutter family, it comes as no surprise. Not only has he been involved in all facets of the horse business, but he also extended his home and horses to area youth to teach them about the world of cutting. The lifelong producer, competitor, and SDQHA member is more than deserving.

Gilbert and Zelda Lutter were married in 1961, following which they were heavily involved in the halter horse showing business. While raising their four children–Joe, Wanda, Marsha, and Barb–the kids took an interest in rodeo so a switch was made to performance horses. Their daughter, Wanda was Miss Rodeo South Dakota in 1983, and her interest in cutting also led Gilbert to buy the family’s first cow horse when she was in high school. It seems that the cutting bug was one that the Lutters could never shake, for they still raise and compete on cutters.

“My kids were always involved in horses,” says Gilbert. He himself grew up this way, his father John being passionate about registered Belgian horses, taking them to parades and showing them at the South Dakota State Fair. Not only did Gilbert inherit this love for horses, but he also passed it onto several generations. Just to name a few: his grandson, Dylan, is a certified equine surgeon at Kansas State University; granddaughter Emma has built a barn in nearby Zell for her horse training career; and a great granddaughter is competing in playdays. “It gets in their blood a little bit,” he says. That’s not to mention the dozens of high school kids that he mentored throughout their careers, helping them practice at his house, ride his horses, and show in the cutting pen.

For almost 40 years, Gilbert and Zelda owned Redfield Livestock Auction, hosting horse sales twice a year for several years throughout. They sold the sale barn in 2008, but remained in the auction business with their two children, son in law, and daughter in law. Lutter & Associates specialize in real estate and farm auctions. All the while, they have raised quality Quarter Horse prospects to ride and market. One of their signature stallions was Dox Outside Chance by Doc O’Lena and out of Smart Hickory, who influenced their program for many years. They took their progeny to show in cuttings in South Dakota and surrounding states at the height of their traveling and competing. The current stallion standing to the public is SDP TR Tari Rey, by TR Dual Rey, out of Tari Acre.

Lutter still enjoys raising babies every year and showing his young horses in the cutting pen. Most recently, he had success at this year’s Dakota Classic Cutting Futurity. A home raised gelding named LR Pepto Charlie, by General Pepto (Peptos Blueprint) and out of a daughter of Dox Outside Chance, not only placed second in the Non-Pro with Gilbert, but also won a round and placed in the Open with trainer Sam Sheppick.

Lutter appreciates the versatility of the Quarter Horse, citing the vast array of disciplines in which they are competitive. “Being in the halter horse business, I always appreciated a good lookin’ one,” he laughs. When choosing performance horses, he liked finding horses with quiet dispositions, cowiness, and athleticism. Being an expert in all aspects of the horse market, Lutter is pretty happy with the current state of the industry. For the foreseeable future, he will keep showing and raising good horses. Lutter extends his heartfelt thanks to the SDQHA for extending this honor.

Gilbert and Zelda Lutter have created their own legacy of horsemen, which began with Gilbert’s father, John.

Gilbert Lutter showing the stallion that he currently uses to raise home-raised colts in Redfield.

Finding success on a grandson of his old stallion, Dox Outside Chance. “LR Pepto Charlie” took home money in both the Open and the NonPro on the same day at the 2022 Dakota Classic Cutting Futurity.

Dox Outside Chance by Doc O’lena and out of Smart Hickory was a very influential sire formerly used in the Lutter Program. Courtesy photos

The current stallion in use at Lutter Quarter Horses, SDP TR Tari Rey by TR Dual Rey out of a daughter of Bob Acre Doc is one of the current stallions in service at the Lutter’s.

