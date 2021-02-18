Glen Alan Phillips steps down as NFR general manager

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas Events announced today, Feb. 11, that Wrangler National Finals Rodeo General Manager Glen Alan Phillips has stepped down, effective immediately. The annual event is scheduled this year for December 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Hired in April 2020, Phillips served as the general manager for the Wrangler NFR throughout that year and during the event’s 10-day run in Arlington, Texas – a move precipitated by Las Vegas’ inability to host a fully-ticketed event.

“Serving as the general manager of the Wrangler NFR was both challenging and fulfilling,” said Phillips. “However, my current role at the American Royal in Kansas City will require my full attention going forward. We are in the middle of a new building campaign that will enable the American Royal to be a year-round agriculture epicenter. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo and will continue to set the standard in our industry.”

“Glen Alan served dutifully in his role as general manager,” said LVE President Pat Christenson. “2020 presented so many challenges for everyone in the sport of rodeo – and especially for those involved in the production of the Wrangler NFR. We wish him well and extend our appreciation for his time that he served in this role.”

“The National Finals Rodeo is the Super Bowl of Western sports and ProRodeo,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “Glen Alan, in his first year, demonstrated his professionalism and teamwork implementing a significant venue change less than 90 days before the event. We will miss his leadership and be cheering him on as he does his work with the American Royal in Kansas City.”

LVE will work diligently to name a new replacement and make an announcement at that time. The new general manager will work closely with Las Vegas Events, the NFR Committee and the PRCA on all aspects of rodeo production.

Known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, the Wrangler NFR attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding to compete for a share of the $10 million purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle. In 2019, the event had a total attendance of 168,289 over the 10 days of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center and has sold out more than 330 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.

–PRCA