GO BIG (ROPING) RED

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook to lead the parade at Burwell rodeo

Nebraskans love their college volleyball team.

The Nebraska women’s volleyball team has five national championships, has spent more weeks ranked at number one than any other program, and has sold out every home match since 2001.

And the darling of that volleyball team is Coach John Cook. Nebraskans love Coach, who has been at the helm of the volleyball program since 2000.

Coach Cook has been selected as the grand marshal for Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell and for the parade, held July 27.

It was a natural fit for the Burwell rodeo committee to ask Coach to be part of the festivities.

That’s because Coach Cook has been bitten by the team roping bug.

It all started when Coach bought a house in Wyoming a few years ago. His son, who lives there, said, “let’s get a horse.” So, Coach bought a trail riding horse.

“The next thing I know, you can’t have one horse, you have to have two horses,” Coach joked, so he bought a second horse, a rope horse, from Colin Dibbern.

Then, in the spring of 2023, Dibbern and his friends, some of them students and rodeo athletes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, invited Coach to practice with the rodeo team.

Coach “shuffled” cattle around, riding his rope horse, then one of them asked if he’d like to get in the box and chase the steer.

“I’ll never forget this,” Coach said. “They say, ‘grab the saddle horn and hang on.’ And my horse took off like a rocket, and I’m like, ‘holy cow, this is awesome,’ and the next thing I know, I have a rope and a dummy and I started practicing roping.”

From friends, he’s learning to rope, track cattle and rate steers, and “now I’m going to the Pitzer (Ranch) Horse Sale to buy a third horse, because you can’t have one head horse,” he said.

Burwell’s rodeo announcer Travis Schauda has been friends with Coach for several years and thought it might be good to ask Cook to be grand marshal. So Schauda asked, and he agreed.

Cook was aware of the prestige of the Burwell rodeo which celebrates its 103rd anniversary this year.

He spent two days last year roping with Tyler Magnus, a nine-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and the 1995 NFR average winner as a heeler. Magnus told Cook about competing in Burwell, “how hot and dusty it was, but it was a great rodeo, a great time,” Cook said. “Now I’ve been asked to be grand marshal.”

As head volleyball coach for Nebraska, Cook doesn’t have much time to rope. During the volleyball season, if he’s free on a Sunday, he’ll go to friends near Lincoln, Mark and Marshal Peterson, and rope on one of their horses, as his horses are in Wyoming.

He also has a roping dummy in the Devaney Center, the site of Nebraska Volleyball’s home games. He uses it when he has a chance.

In his twenty-fourth year of coaching the Nebraska team, he says there are plenty of similarities between roping, horses and volleyball. “If you ask my players, they hear horse analogies all day.”

In both sports “you have to be relaxed and trust your training. It happens fast, and the steer is unpredictable, like your opponent in volleyball. (In volleyball) we have to control our breathing, stay relaxed and work together. The biggest difference is a volleyball game may take three hours to see who wins or loses. In the breakaway, you have about three seconds,” to determine if you’ve won, and “it’s one and done.”

Cook also talked about solo practicing for both sports. “You have a lot of lonely practices. I go and rope the dummy every night, and sometimes volleyball players have to have a lonely practice, where they go and work on their own.”

Cook had the chance to rope with Nebraskans Mark Wray, Mark’s daughter Danielle Wray, Jim Brinkman and Jon Pudwill a few weeks ago, and Wray appreciated his demeanor.

“He’s so down to earth, and such a nice guy. And his roping is like his coaching. He never wants to quit getting better,” Wray said.

Because of Cook’s new interest in rodeo and roping, he’s been asked to speak at various ag functions across the state, from Hyannis to Louisville, and the state FFA convention last April.



He is impressed with the ag world and its people. “That’s the world I’m in right now,” he said. “I’ve met some awesome people and I’ve been invited to every arena in Nebraska and every branding,” he joked.

“It’s been a whole new world that’s opened up for me and I’ve really embraced the western world and that lifestyle. I think a lot of these (rodeo and ag) guys really appreciate a coach who recognizes what they do isn’t easy.”

Cook was a speaker at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln in April.

“I tell everybody how much I respect the youth that come from ranches and farms in Nebraska,” he said. “What I’ve noticed is those kids always look you in the eye when they say hi, and introduce themselves.”

He pointed out that ranch and farm chores help young people develop responsibility and work ethic.

“One thing I’ve learned with these kids, and this is why I have so much respect, is those kids have no choice (to do chores). Their animals depend on them, and their families need their help. They can’t just decide, I don’t feel like it today. It’s an everyday commitment and they love it. I admire their work ethic.

“I have the utmost respect for the ag way of life, the commitment they make, and how hard they work. It inspires me to be a better coach and it inspires me to be a better horseman.”

Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook has led the Huskers to four national champions. (The team has won five championships – four of them under Cook’s leadership.) Nebraska Volleyball | Courtesy photo image-13

Coach Cook owns several horses and is enamored with team roping. Nebraska Volleyball | Courtesy photo image-12