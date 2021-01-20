Haven Meged wins average at RAM Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo

Haven Meged has had an amazing start to his PRCA career.

The tie-down roper qualified for back-to-back Wrangler National Finals Rodeos highlighted by winning the world championship and the NFR average as a rookie in 2019.

On Saturday night, Meged made more personal history, winning the average at the RAM Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo for the first time with a 28.8-second time on three head in Kalispell.

Haven Meged won all three rounds (10.1 seconds, first round), (9.0 seconds, second round) and (9.7 seconds, third round) and the average. Photo by Clay Guardipee



“This feels good,” said Meged, 22. “I’m glad to be rodeoing again because we don’t know what’s going to happen (with COVID-19) so we have to go to everything we can get to.”

Meged, who won the Montana Circuit year-end title as a rookie, was unstoppable at Majestic Valley Arena.

He won all three rounds (10.1 seconds, first round), (9.0 seconds, second round) and (9.7 seconds, third round) and the average.

“I just wanted to go in there and take care of business,” Meged said. “I was trying to win as much money as possible. I wanted to take full advantage of everything, and I don’t think the script could have gone much better for me. I drew good calves and just capitalized when they gave them to me. When they give you good ones, you have to take care of business.”

With the clean sweep, Meged earned $6,674, which counts toward the 2021 PRCA | RAM World Standings.

“This is honestly great,” Meged said. “Any money we can get, we are going to take it to make it to the NFR.”

Meged, a native of Miles City, Mont., who lives in Stephenville, Texas, in the winter, loves performing well in his home state.

“It’s an awesome deal to come back up here and compete and get to showcase your talent in front of your home state,” Meged said. “I love to rodeo up here.”

By winning the average, Meged qualified for the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., April 9-10. Meged won the 2019 RAM NCFR.

Meged gave his star horse Beyonce, 10, a break and was riding his other horse, Cadillac, 6, at the RAM MCFR.

“I rode Cadillac at the end of last summer after I made the NFR,” Meged said. “I sent Beyonce home and started hauling him. I have had Cadillac for about a year-and-a-half. He worked good here. He just scores and runs and makes my job easy.”

Meged finished seventh in the 2020 world standings with $141,479. He earned $74,731 at the 2020 Wrangler NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. He placed in four rounds and won Round 6 (6.8 seconds) and Round 10 (7.4 seconds).

“I never give up and just keep going,” Meged said. “You pay attention to more stuff and every year you’re going to learn something. The biggest thing I have learned is just pay attention and try and take advantage of every situation.”

Other winners at the $128,443 rodeo were all-around cowboy Caden Camp ($3,431, steer wrestling and team roping); bareback rider Wyatt Bloom (260.5 points on three head); steer wrestler Scott Guenthner (14.0 seconds on three head); team ropers Radley Day/Taylor Williams (25.2 seconds on three head); saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks (249 points on three head); barrel racer Erin Williams (44.88 seconds on three runs); and bull rider Parker Breding (173.5 points on two head).

–PRCA