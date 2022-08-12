Iowa: IQHA Ranch Horse Stallion Breeders Program & Futurity

The Iowa State Fairgrounds will once again host the 4th Annual Iowa Ranch Horse Stallion Breeders Futurity September 23rd through September 25th, 2022, during the IQHA Fall Classic. The Iowa Ranch Horse Stallion Breeders Futurity began in 2019 with the goal of providing an opportunity for AQHA stallion owners to showcase and promote their ranch-bred stallions and subsequent offspring.

Offspring must be by stallions enrolled during the year they were bred with paid-up nominations to be shown in the futurity. Last year’s ranch horse futurity had 399 entries and paid out $51K in cash and $21K in prizes.

Futurity classes consist of yearling conformation and fundamentals (in hand discipline and obstacle course) along with, ideal ranch horse, ranch trail, ranch riding, and working ranch horse for the two, three and four-year-olds.

Reid Hockenson, owner of Hockenson Quarter Horses said “our deciding factor for us to become involved in the IQHA Ranch Horse Futurity, was the fact that all money earned becomes a part of the horse’s permanent record. This allowed our up-and-coming stallion’s offspring earnings to be counted just as it is in AQHA, NRCHA, NCHA, NRHA and ARHFA. This show has allowed us to showcase our young horses while promoting our stallions.”

This year’s futurity will be the second year where futurity prize money will be paid out to nominated offspring from the 2019 and 2020 enrolled stallions. The estimated purse for this year’s futurity is over $70K plus over $40K in giveaways and prizes!

There will also be $2K of added money for NSBA eligible 3- and 4-year-olds in the jackpot ranch riding classes (must be by 2022 enrolled stallions). High money earning yearling, and open and non-pro two-year-olds, three-year-olds and four-year-olds will all win a custom Western Legacy Cowboy hat!

Be sure and attend the special cowhorse event on Saturday night in the Jacobson Arena, with appetizers courtesy of Purina Feed and wine tasting while watching all the action!

There are 103 2022 enrolled stallions to date, which can all be viewed on the website, http://www.ranchiq.com , along with enrolled stallions from 2019-2021, class information, a list of sponsors, forms, and program rules.

It is not too late to enroll your stallion for 2022 and/or nominate your 2020 or 2021 offspring by 2019 or 2020 enrolled stallions. We also now allow back stallion enrollments so you can make your offspring eligible!

All stallion enrollment forms, and offspring nomination forms can be completed online through our website, http://www.ranchiq.com !