Jess Tierney shines in Deadwood, S.D.

Jess Tierney knows what it’s like to rope against the best of the best. He’s qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping nine time and finished top 5 in the world standings on four different occasions.

The ProRodeo veteran finds himself right back in the NFSR mix this season. As of Aug. 30, he sits second in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $68,241.

Tierney’s bump in the standings comes on the heels of him pocketing $5,005 last week at the Days Of ’76 Stand Alone Steer Roping in Deadwood, S.D. His performance in South Dakota included clocking the fastest steer roping time of the week with a blistering 9.1-second run.

“This is always my last blast week to go off to some good rodeos and see some good committees out on the road before I start coaching at the college (Western Oklahoma State College),” said Tierney, 40. “Luckily for me I was able to draw some pretty good steers and made a good week of it.”

He said his success this season has changed up his plans a bit as he chases what could be his first PRCA World Championship in November.

“I’m going to go to a few more rodeos here before the Finals, for the first time in six years I’m going to go up to Pendleton (Ore), he said. “Normally with my job I usually don’t get to go to the Northwest, but with the way things are looking this year I’m going to go.

“It’s always been my goal (to be a world champion). I’m going to try to take advantage of the opportunity if I get that. What’s really changed for me in the last few years is I’ve found some horses that really fit me and fit my program. We are just hoping to make the best of it.”

And he couldn’t be more thankful for the rodeo committees that make it all possible throughout the year.

“I really appreciate those committees that do good for us, especially for us steer ropers,” Tierney said. “Those rodeos are great to us over the summer, and we sure appreciate getting to go to them and having a chance at that type of money.”

Below, are the other top times and rides for the week of August 22-28.

Cole Reiner had the highest marked bareback ride of the week. He went for 90.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Agent Lynx at the Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo in Kennewick, Wash., Aug. 27.

Baylor Roche and Cimarron Thompson tied for the fastest steer wrestling run this past week. The duo each clocked 3.5-second runs. Roche’s run was Aug. 25 at the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, while Thompson’s came on Aug. 27 at the Ramona (Calif.) Rodeo.

Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves had the quickest team roping run this week. They stopped the clock in 3.9 seconds at the Kitsap Stampede in Bremerton, Wash., Aug. 26.

Jake Watson had the top score in the saddle bronc riding over the weekend. Watson had a 90-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Midknight Train in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. at the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo, Aug. 27.

John Douch had the fastest tie-down roping time of the week. He put together a 7.0-second run at the Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo in Kennewick, Wash., Aug. 23.

Five different cowgirls tied for the quickest breakaway roping runs of the week. Kylie Conner, Cheyanne Guillory, Hannah Hughes, Ashley Goforth, and Madison Outhier all clocked 2.1-second runs.

Danyelle Hovland had the fastest barrel racing run this past week. She had a 12.82-second run at the Double S Rodeo in Detroit Lakes, Minn., Aug. 27.

Trevor Kastner had the top bull ride of the week. Kastner put together a 91-point effort on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s High Rise at the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., Aug. 27.

–PRCA