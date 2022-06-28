Kadoka, SD: Buffalo Stampede rodeo results

(Kadoka, SD) The PRCA Single Steer Roping was held for the 3rd year at

the Buffalo Stampede in Kadoka, SD on Friday, Jun 24, 2022.

Thirty-six ropers competed in a 3-header with South Dakota native Jess Tierney

coming away the champion. Tierney, currently in second place in the

season standings added over $2,600 to his yearly winnings. Four time

world champion Scott Snedecor of Fredericksburg, Texas, was second, Wyoming’s

Troy Tillard was third fastest on three runs, Texan Logan Currie was fourth,

Brett Badgett of Miles City, Mt took fifth and Miles Williams of Gillette

was sixth.

Jess Tierney, South Dakota native now coaching college rodeo in Oklahoma was the winner at the Kadoka Buffalo Stampede steer roping Friday morning. Jim Thompson (right) presents Tierney with a buckle. Courtesy photo



Tierney won the first round in 10.0 flat. The second round was won by

Texan Ryan Willberg with the fastest time of the day 8.8 seconds. {arena

record was set in 2020 by Brodie Poppino in 8.4 seconds} and Snedecor

took top honors in round three with 9.7.

Miles Williams of Gillette, Wyo won the Legacy roping for seniors. Ora

Taton was second.

Jim Thompson was the announcer. Judges: Wade Berry and Darin Boots.

Jamie Willert is the committee Chair.

Next up for the steer ropers: Tuesday Jun 28, in Prescott, AZ and July

1st is The Black Hills Round Up in Belle Fourche. Cody, Wyo is July fifth

and Wall, SD is July eighth. The Wall steer roping will be a tribute to

Jerry Willuwiet. Sheridan, Wyo is July 12, Cheyenne starts the 16th of

July.

Deadwood steer roping is the Days of 76 100th anniversary held on

Sunday July 24th.

The National Finals Steer Roping will be held again in Mulvane, KS at

the Kansas Star Arena. Prize money this year is a new record $500,000.