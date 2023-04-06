Larry and Barb Moe Named SDQHA Legacy Racing Trainers

Larry Moe used to be a bull rider, but he didn’t get paid every time the gate latch cracked. He did on the racetrack.

Larry’s career in horses began at eight years old, when he was hired to break ponies for Ed Wieland in his hometown of Hettinger, North Dakota. At the age of 15, he took his first job galloping horses for trainer John G. Johnson of White Butte, South Dakota. Around this time, he qualified for the 1964 National High School Finals Rodeo as the state champion bull rider, as well. As for Barb, her mother, aunt, and great grandmother were avid horsewomen. She grew up in town, but “drove her parents crazy” begging for a horse, until they gave in.

Barb and Larry grew up in the same town and knew each other since childhood. As they matured, the sweethearts attended Christmas formals and proms together and were married right out of high school. “Larry and I have been together our entire life,” says Barb. As the Vietnam War was taking place, Larry knew that he would not be able to avoid the draft. “You couldn’t really get on with your life until you got your army thing over with so he volunteered to get it out of the way. He was gone for three years and the last year he had to go to Vietnam,” says Barb. It was the hardest year of their life.

In 1971, the couple moved to Spearfish and began working for Zoder (Z.N.) Golliher, the owner of the legendary Range Duster. From there, they went to the racetrack. “That’s a bad bug to bite you. You never get over it,” says Barb of the passion for horses. Thus began their two decade career as Quarter Horse racing trainers. There wasn’t anything one did that the other did not. Together, Larry and Barb broke colts, started training two year olds, and galloped the horses in training up the Game Reserve hills near Gollihers to build muscle and lung capacity. Horses were shod every six weeks, and every day their legs were lathered in liniment, a “home-brewed recipe” from Zoder. Throughout the years, they rarely had a serious leg injury, which came down to their 120-day preparation period and intricate daily care.

The stallion Range Duster was at one time both breeding mares and competing in races. After breeding 60 mares in 1979, the Moes legged him up and took him to the Beacon Club Feature race in Casper, Wyoming where he won, and reached a speed index of 97. A feature race is sponsored by a local business, making the purse higher than a normal race and attracting higher level horses.

Knowing good bloodlines, the Moes also owned a daughter of Range Duster, called A Dusters Wonder. She won their first trial race with Larry aboard in Fort Pierre. This mare’s full sister, Dusters Pride, owned by Gail and Midge Hemeyer, set a new track record in 1979 in Casper, with a speed index of 98.

Larry broke his back in 1981 at a race in Fort Pierre when a horse went over the rail with him, but they didn’t know it at the time. It was a weekend, and the x-ray results weren’t given until they packed up and moved to the next race in Aberdeen. After calling all of their clients to ask about sending horses home, they said they had every faith in the Moe family and that the horses could stay in training.

Each family member stepped up to help. “Larry was kind of the boss, or I let him think he was,” Barb says. Their oldest son, Todd, galloped horses with her. Stalls were cleaned, and when the horse came back it was bathed and groomed before being put back. The younger two siblings, Lisa and Brian, helped with this portion of work. Barb was the third leading trainer in Rapid City that year. Just a year later, Barb also broke her back when a horse came out of the gates and bucked her off, so the process was repeated.

All five family members went to every race, with their dogs, cat, and about 25-30 horses in tow. However, Larry and Barb began realizing that they may be depriving their children of their high school and athletic experiences by living their life on the road. So, they decided to come home to allow their children to go to school and be in sports. Larry got a job at Pope & Talbot Sawmill, where he worked until his retirement.

They were never without horses, but they downsized after their racing careers. With their children grown and gone, they have a passion for breeding a few quality Quarter Horses out of their good mares. Maintaining their “need for speed,” the Moes like to cross using blood with running blood to make performance horses, namely barrel horses. Each registered name begins with LB, the partnership and marriage at the heart of it all. Their good friend, Joeni (Lueders) Linngren is their chief barrel horse trainer.

Nowadays, the couple love watching barrel racing, talking about horses, and going to the National Finals Rodeo. They were “surprised and shocked” at receiving this award. “I didn’t know anybody thought we were still alive,” Barb jokes. But, when you consider the greats that they ran with, like John G. Johnson and Phil Sheridan, Zoder Golliher, Dale Hardy, Bill Walker, and Warren Melvin that have since passed away, they are just tickled to still be here with horses in the pasture. It’ll be like that until their last day.

Dusters Pride, by Range Duster, had a speed index of 98 and set a track record in Casper, Wyoming in 1979. Courtesy photos

Larry aboard A Dusters Wonder, owned by the Moe family, won her first trial. The five family members all worked together at shows and at home to keep around 30 horses race ready.

Range Duster, owned by Z.N. Golliher, was a legendary stallion and racehorse in the Belle Fourche area.

Larry and Barb now like watching rodeos and breeding performance horses out of their proven mares. Pictured: Barb Moe and 2020 Miss Rodeo America, Jordan Tierney.

Larry and Barb have been a team their whole life, from playing football at the neighbor’s as kids, to getting married after high school, and still living their legacy in the world of horses. They have been married for 56 years.

Joeni Linngren starts many of the Moe’s colts on barrels.

The “need for speed” still influences the Moe’s breeding decisions, but now they are seeking to raise performance horses. Prairie Thunder Photography.

