Learning the ropes: Last Chance Stampede adds women’s event to competition lineup

Katie Bell, WPRA Breakaway, Buffalo Bill Rodeo 2021 donchristnerphotos.photoreflect.com

LastChancebreakaway-roping-by-don-christner.jpg-2

Helena, Mont. – June 19, 2023 – A new event will make its debut in Helena for the Last Chance Stampede next month.

Women’s breakaway roping will be held during the PRCA rodeo July 27-29.

The breakaway roping is a modified version of tie-down roping.

In the breakaway, the cowgirl is on horseback in the box at the east end of the arena. She nods her head when she’s ready, and the calf is released from the chute. The cowgirl ropes the calf, stops her horse, and while the calf runs, the end of the rope, which is attached to the saddle horn, breaks away, signaling the end of the run. Good breakaway runs will be two or three seconds in length.

Most of the competitive events in a rodeo originated from real-life skills and abilities of horse and rider on a working landscape, said Mike Gurnett, rodeo chairman. “In reality, on family ranches at brandings and when cattle are being doctored in an open pasture, women are right there, horseback, with rope in hand.

“It is high time and well warranted that breakaway roping became an event where women can put their skills, horsemanship, and competence of their horses into a competitive arena.”

The cowgirls who rope are skilled at their discipline and “lightning fast,” Gurnett said. “I don’t even decide to get a horse moving in the time they have started their horse and roped the calf. I have a great appreciation for how good they are.”

The event adds value to the ticket buyer, and will instantly become a fan favorite, he said.

The breakaway is a chance for fans to cheer not only for the cowgirl, but the horse. “The skill level of the cowgirl and the horse is something to be admired and enjoyed.”

Breakaway roping “is another opportunity for fans to enjoy the best of horseflesh and the competitors’ abilities.”

The Last Chance Stampede and Fair is July 26-29 at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds. The Night Show on July 26 features Nelly. Three nights of rodeo follow, July 27-29, starting at 7 pm each night, with Broadway’s Rock of Ages on July 28 at 9:30 pm and Diamond Rio on July 29 at 9:30 pm.

Rodeo tickets range in price from $21-$26 and can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com, at the fairgrounds office during business hours, and at the gate (as supply lasts).

For more information, visit the website or call 406.457.8516.