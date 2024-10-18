Limited tickets available for the 35th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner

Limited tickets for the 35th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner are available; contact the Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center for more information. The Tribute Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Now in its 35th year, the Tribute Dinner is an opportunity for friends and families in the ranching and rodeo communities to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of South Dakota cowboys, cowgirls, families, and animals. This event is an annual fundraiser for the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. The nominee’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” each year, located in the Rodeo Center.

The Casey Tibbs Foundation will be honoring the following nominees this year:

Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Jessica Routier

Jessica grew up on a farm in Wisconsin, training horses with her mother, Shelly Mueller, who trained cutting, barrel racing, and rope horses. She attended college at National American University in Rapid City, SD on a rodeo scholarship, and during that time she met her husband, Riley. After college, she and Riley moved to his parent’s ranch in Buffalo, SD, where they continue to raise cattle, horses and kids. They have 5 children- Braden (19), Payton (16), Rayna (9), Rose (9) and Charlie (8).

While Jessica will argue that her greatest accomplishments in life have been her children, she has had some success in rodeo as well, particularly barrel racing. In college, as part of a very competitive women’s team at National American University, she claimed 2 Great Plains Region all-around titles, as well as one national championship and one reserve national championship in barrel racing. Her rodeo career has not slowed down since, thanks to 2 incredible mares- especially Smoothie who was purchased by Jessica’s mother when she was in high school, and Fiery Miss West who is owned by Gary Westergren but has lived on the Routier Ranch for most of her life. Those 2 mares together have taken Jessica to 18 circuit finals, 9 National circuit finals, and 6 National Finals Rodeos. She has won the Badlands circuit 6 times, the NFR Open twice, and was the Reserve World Champion barrel racer in 2018.

Jessica Routier

Rodeo Cowboy Great: Cody Taton

Cody Taton was born to be a cowboy. Growing up in western South Dakota, he always had his heart set on being a cowboy. Starting his first horse at just nine years old, he honed his skills in some of the last country schools. Working summers for the Reeves family, he built a strong foundation in rodeo, qualifying for the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals twice in team roping. After graduating from Newell, SD, Cody furthered his education at junior college in Glendive, MT, and then at Panhandle State in Goodwell, OK, where he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in bronc riding. His hard work paid off as he made a name for himself in the rodeo circuit, qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in both 2008 and 2012, as well as the Canadian Finals in 2007 and 2008. Cody’s dedication and passion truly embody the spirit of the cowboy lifestyle.

Cody Taton

Past Rodeo Great: Scott Hall

Scott was born in Pierre, South Dakota on June 21, 1932 and grew up on a ranch southeast of Pierre on the Missouri river in the area known as Big Bend. He began entering rodeos at age 14, and has fond memories of the early days riding at Erv Korkow’s rodeos in Blunt, SD competing in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. In 1955 he earned his RCA card and began entering large rodeos throughout the United States. He competed in the biggest rodeos in the country including the Denver Stock Show, Fort Worth Stock Show, Houston Stock Show and the Calgary Stampede. He rode some of the toughest stock at the time and suffered many injuries including a broken neck and punctured lung.

In 1958, Casey invited Scott to join him and other cowboys to perform at the World’s Fair in Brussels, Belgium. He was also in the movie Born to Buck, written and produced by Casey and also appeared in magazine advertisements for Lee jeans. In 1961, Korkow-Sutton Rodeos awarded Scott with a saddle for winning the most money on their stock that year. He was also the first cowboy to ride the bull Baldy. At age 50, he competed in his final rodeo at the Old-Timer’s Rodeo in Gillette, WY where he won 3rd in saddle bronc riding. Scott’s life-long passion for horses and his mastery as a horseman made him one of South Dakota’s best bronc riders of his time.

Scott Hall

Rodeo Promoter: Rorey Lemmel

Rorey Lemmel’s story is a testament to the dedication and innovation that shape the world of rodeo. Raised on a ranch in Meade County, he was immersed in the rodeo lifestyle from a young age. As the youngest of five, his introduction to rodeo came early, with his brothers putting him on his first calf at just five years old. This early start led to a lifetime of achievements in the sport.

Rorey’s rodeo career is marked by notable accomplishments, including nine qualifications for the Badlands Circuit Finals, two for the Dodge National Circuit Finals, and four for the bull riders Only Finals. His skills and passion for rodeo took him far beyond the local circuit, with experiences in Canada, Venezuela, Brazil, and France.

Rorey Lemmel

After earning a degree in radio and television broadcasting, Rorey spent time announcing rodeos in various locations, including Rapid City, Deadwood, and Yakima, WA. However, his true calling emerged in rodeo production. Renowned for his creativity, Rorey pioneered significant events such as the Cinch Shoot Outs and X-Broncs for the PRCA, and he was instrumental in creating the Governor’s Cup, one of the world’s largest rodeo payouts.

Rorey’s impact on the rodeo industry extends through his ownership of Harper & Morgan Rodeo, one of the PRCA’s most historical cards, and his role in producing the World’s Toughest Rodeo. Additionally, he oversees A Rorey Lemmel Bucker, which produces 15-20 concerts annually.

Throughout his career, Rorey credits his work ethic and drive to his parents, Spud and Bernice Lemmel, and his brothers, Rick and Red, for their support and guidance. Above all, he takes immense pride in his family, including his wife Crysta and their children—Kalen, Brynn, Logan, and Cade—who continue the rodeo tradition.

Rorey Lemmel’s journey reflects a blend of deep-rooted tradition and innovative spirit, marking him as a pivotal figure in modern rodeo

Ranch Cowboy Family: The Dave & Rhonda Lensegrav Family

Dave and Rhonda Lensegrav started ranching in 1968 after Dave graduated from SDSU where he competed on the college rodeo team. Dave was the first in his family to rodeo having to get his entry form forged by a friend to compete. Dave hung up his competition spurs at a young age to focus on building a great cow herd that evolved into an annual bull sale. At the same time, a family was being raised into the ranching and rodeo lifestyle. Dave and Rhonda raised four kids on the ranch Ken, Kristi, Jesse and Taylor. Oldest son Ken went to the NFR 10 times in the bareback riding, and Kristi won numerous championships in amateur associations.

While getting out of the hayfield was a motivation to go rodeoing for Ken and Kristi. The younger boys went into other fields, and Jesse became a chiropractor and Taylor a Naturopathic Doctor.

Dave and Rhonda’s grandkids are continuing the rodeo tradition in high school, college and pro levels of competition.

Dave was one of the founders of the Boss Cowman Rodeo in Lemmon and helped with other local committees chute bossing local rodeos for many years. A very special honor to Dave was when the Casey Tibbs foundation honored him at the Bronc match.

Rhonda is still manning the ranch and making her daily rounds.

The people this family has been able to associate with in rodeo and ranching are the best people on earth and have made this a wonderful journey!

Dave and Rhonda Lensegrav

Rodeo Animal Athlete: Onion Ring- Korkow Rodeo

Onion Ring was born in 2010 at Korkow Ranch, 17 miles east of Pierre, South Dakota. He spent his early years running wild on the prairies, but his rodeo journey began in 2014 at the Korkow Rodeo Ranch School, where he was bucked for the first time. It was clear from the outset that he was a standout.

In 2015, Onion Ring made a splash at the Dirty Rotten Buckers Futurity in Peo, Utah, winning first place and his first trophy halter. His accolades quickly grew, establishing him as a force in the rodeo world. In 2017, he earned 3rd Place PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year and secured a spot as a Top Bronc Ride in the 5th Round of the NFR. The following year, he claimed 2nd Place PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year and was a finalist for Badlands Circuit Bareback Horse of the Year.

Onion Ring continued to impress, winning the Badlands Circuit Bareback Horse of the Year in 2019. In 2020, he repeated his success with a 5th Round NFR Top Bronc Ride and was named Badlands Circuit Top Bronc of the Year. His crowning achievement came in 2021 when he was honored as the PRCA Top Bronc Horse of the Year. With each accolade, Onion Ring solidified his legacy as a beloved icon in the rodeo community, embodying the spirit of the wild prairies he calls home.