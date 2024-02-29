Logan Hay snares his first career San Antonio championship

SAN ANTONIO – Logan Hay picked a great day to have a great day.



The Wildwood, Alberta, cowboy had an 87.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Tokyo Bubbles to win the storied San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Saturday night at the Frost Bank Center.



“I was a little later down (in the Roughstock draft Saturday afternoon) when I got to pick her and I was pumped that she was still out there,” Hay said. “That horse is awesome. She has been a great horse for a lot of years. I think she is 17 years old, and she has been a TV penner for 10 years. That horse is super flashy and gives you every chance in the world to make the best ride you can on her. I felt like I rode her as good as I could.”



Nonetheless, playing the waiting game after his ride wasn’t easy for Hay.



“I was pretty nervous being fourth out and I had to watch a lot of cowboys go and to push through with this group of cowboys is pretty special,” said Hay, 27.



Hay claimed the San Antonio crown, a key Playoff Series Rodeo, thanks to earning $21,000 at the rodeo, including $15,000 for winning the finals.



“I’ve been to the short round three times, and I’ve never won here, so this is special,” Hay said. “This rodeo has been really good to my brother (Dawson) and I and my dad (Rod). I can’t wait to keep coming back.”



In 2022, Logan had a breakout season, qualifying for his inaugural Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and finishing third in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $339,401. He earned $199,960 at the NFR – thanks to placing in six rounds and winning Rounds 5, 6 and 7.



Logan seemed on his way to a return trip to Las Vegas until his season was derailed at the Redding (Calif.) Rodeo on May 18.



Hay was aboard Brookman Rodeo’s Lonesome Joy Ride, and he was bucked off before the eight-second whistle and suffered a broken bone in his right arm.



“I came back two months before I was supposed to and it wasn’t strong and healthy enough,” Hay said. “I battled through and got enough money won to be able to get into these (winter) rodeos. I feel like I’m back healthy and I’m riding as good as I ever have. The goal is always to be at the NFR and I’m going to set my goals a little higher. I want to challenge Zeke (Thurston) a little for that world title this year.”



Thurston, a four-time PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion, has won two world titles in a row.



Other winners in San Antonio were Rocker Steiner (89 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Top Notch); steer wrestler Jacob Talley (3.7 seconds); team ropers Derrick Begay /Colter Todd (3.8 seconds); breakaway roper Danielle Lowman (1.6 seconds); tie-down roper Shad Mayfield (7.2 seconds); barrel racer Kassie Mowry (13.68 seconds); and bull rider Clayton Sellars (90.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Yellowstone).

