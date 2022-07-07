Mandan Horse and Saddle Club to award saddles at July 24 rodeo

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club’s family rodeo on July 24 is dubbed the Wild West Rodeo because of its special prizes. Saddles will be presented to high point earners across all events in four age divisions plus trophy buckles will be awarded in most events. Entries are open through July 18 at mandanhorseeandsaddle.com.

The rodeo will be held at the New Salem Saddle Club arena. The arena in Mandan is under construction and will be ready in time for the 2023 season.

The age division for competition are: beginners, ages 6 and under; peewees, ages 7-9; juniors, ages 10-14; and seniors, ages 15 and over. All age divisions are determined based on age as of Jan. 1.

Events include calf and steer riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, dummy roping, barrel racing, keyhole race, goat tying and pole bending.

The top three contestants in each event will receive prizes. In lieu of prizes in the open division, the top three finishers will receive a cash payout equal to 75% of entry fees excluding stock charges. Contestants placing in the top six in events accumulate points toward the all-around championship saddles.

Saddle sponsors are Dakota Community Bank and Trust for the peewee division and Starion Bank for the senior division. Sponsors for the beginner and junior divisions are still needed.

Event entry fees vary by age division and whether there is a stock charge. Anyone is welcome to compete by paying an annual club membership of $50 for families and $30 for individuals.

The rodeo begins at 9 a.m. and will run through late afternoon or early evening. Admission for spectators is free.

Other upcoming events hosted by the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club include N.D. High School Rodeo Association sanctioned rodeos on Aug. 20-21.

–Mandan Horse and Saddle Club