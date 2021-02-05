Martin Livestock-Mill Iron S Ranch wins Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Ranch Rodeo

Congrats to our Ranch Rodeo winners on a great night last night.

Champion Team: Martin Livestock-Mill Iron S Ranch-Susan H&H #109

Reserve Champion Team: RePro Scan Forco #102

3rd Place Team: Gordon Livestock

4th Place Team: McPherson Auction

Congrats and thank you Champion Team Saddle Sponsors CattlActive

Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC

Jenner Equipment

RodeoRigs.com

Top Hand: Bronc Pippert…saddle sponsor Ford

Top Horse: Paul Griemsman…saddle sponsor CINCH JEANS

Thank you to everyone that came to the event and don’t miss The Official Hat Sponsor of the Black Hills Stock Show in LaCroix Hall.

