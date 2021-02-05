Martin Livestock-Mill Iron S Ranch wins Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Ranch Rodeo
Congrats to our Ranch Rodeo winners on a great night last night.
Champion Team: Martin Livestock-Mill Iron S Ranch-Susan H&H #109
Reserve Champion Team: RePro Scan Forco #102
3rd Place Team: Gordon Livestock
4th Place Team: McPherson Auction
Congrats and thank you Champion Team Saddle Sponsors CattlActive
Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC
Jenner Equipment
RodeoRigs.com
Top Hand: Bronc Pippert…saddle sponsor Ford
Top Horse: Paul Griemsman…saddle sponsor CINCH JEANS
Thank you to everyone that came to the event and don’t miss The Official Hat Sponsor of the Black Hills Stock Show in LaCroix Hall.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Martin Livestock-Mill Iron S Ranch wins Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Ranch Rodeo
Congrats to our Ranch Rodeo winners on a great night last night.