MPCC Stampede to take over Wild West Arena Sept. 14-16

The Mid-Plains Community College Stampede will thunder into North Platte’s Wild West Arena Sept. 14-16.

Contestants from 14 colleges in five states will vie for championship buckles in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, goat tying and barrel racing.

Sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, the Stampede is a qualifying event, meaning any points contestants earn at the competition will count toward an end-of-year shot at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Stock will be provided by Phillips Rodeo Company and Family based out of Elwood, and the announcer will be Caleb Dorenkamp, of Holly, Colo.

The Sept. 14 performance will begin at 7 p.m. and will be followed by slack – the overflow of events from the main rodeo. Sept. 15-16, slack will start at 9 a.m., and the main performances will be at 7 p.m.

The final night of the rodeo will include a special scholarship presentation by the NEBRASKAland Days board and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee.

Tickets for the performances can be purchased at the gate. Admission is $10 or $20 for a three-day pass. The exception is children 10 and younger who will be admitted free. MPCC students and employees will also be allowed in for free with a college ID.

Concessions and merchandise will be provided by The Wranglers, the official booster committee of the MPCC rodeo team, all three days of the Stampede.

Members of the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team lead the grand entry during the 2022 MPCC Stampede. This year’s event will be Sept. 14-16.

–Mid Plains Community College