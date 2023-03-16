National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Launches  Cowgirl Connection Lecture Series

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (March 9, 2023) – The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is proud to introduce the Cowgirl Connection lecture series. The program was launched on February 16, 2023, with artist and 2007 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honoree Donna Howell-Sickles speaking about her art, the western way of life, and her upbringing.

The Cowgirl Connection is a recurring adult program series designed to engage and educate the community through engaging presentations featuring Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honorees, award winners, and leading industry experts. The Cowgirl Connection is held monthly on Thursday evenings at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. This event series is free to attend; however, space is limited, and reservations are required. We invite media and publications to cover this event.

Jennifer LeGrand, Director of Special Events stated, “We are so excited to launch the Cowgirl Connection lecture series this year. This free, monthly program provides our community with a unique opportunity to learn about the inspirational women featured in our Hall of Fame, from leading industry experts, and allows us to continue sharing their remarkable stories and experiences.”

Spring and Summer Schedule:

March 23 Sherry Wolfenbarger Cagan – philanthropist, sculptor, and 2022 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honoree

April 13 Barbra Schulte – author, horse trainer, and 2012 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honoree

May 11 Mother-Daughter Tribute – exploring generations of excellence with our mother-daughter Honorees.

June 29 RADM (Ret.) Christina Alvarado Shanahan – U.S. Navy rear admiral and 2019 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honoree

Fall programming to be announced at a later date. For more information, please contact Jennifer LeGrand, Director of Special Events, at jlegrand@cowgirl.net . The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is located at 1720 Gendy Street Fort Worth, Texas 76107.

