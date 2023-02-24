NDSU to host conference for professional equine-assisted services providers

North Dakota State University Bison Strides and the Department of Animal Sciences will be hosting the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) Region 6 Conference March 10-12 on the NDSU campus. Bison Strides partners individuals with disabilities and horses to build strength, confidence and independence. This is the third time they will be hosting the event.

“The conference is an excellent opportunity to learn more about how horses impact the human experience,” says Erika Berg, NDSU Bison Strides program director and associate professor. “Topics range from horsemanship to trauma-informed practices to non-profit and volunteer management. There is really something for everyone.”

For conference details or to register, go to http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/path-intl-region-6-conference . Onsite registration is available at the event, or register online by Friday, Feb. 24 for an early registration discount. Contact Erika Berg at 701-231-9611 or erika.berg@ndsu.edu for additional information.

Participants attend the PATH Intl. Region 6 Conference hosted by NDSU Bison Strides and Department of Animal Sciences. NDSU | Courtesy photo

–NDSU Extension