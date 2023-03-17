 NDSU Western Equestrian Team finishes strong | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

NDSU Western Equestrian Team finishes strong

Horse & Rodeo Horse-rodeo |

The North Dakota State University Western Equestrian Team finished their regular season as the regional high point team overall. This honor allows NDSU to compete as a team at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western Semi-Finals hosted in Weirsdale, Florida, March 18-19.

Riders representing NDSU in the team competition at semi-finals will be:

  • Reining: Sarah Schutt, senior, Greenfield, Minnesota 
  • Open Horsemanship: Michaela Long, senior, Rochester, Minnesota 
  • Ranch Riding: Haley Maro, sophomore, Monticello, Minnesota 
  • Level II Horsemanship: Maro 
  • Level I Horsemanship: McCartney Knutson, junior, New London, Minnesota 
  • Rookie Horsemanship: Audrey Miller, junior, Fargo, North Dakota 
  • Beginner Horsemanship: Rachel Bosserman, junior, Golva, North Dakota 

Long was reserve champion high point rider. Others placed in individual classes. The top two riders in each class qualify for semi-final competition as individuals.

The NDSU Western Equestrian Team was the regional high point team overall. NDSU | Courtesy photo
EquestrianTeam

Individual placings by class are:

Reining
Long – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Schutt – fifth place

Ranch Riding
Kooper Shagena, junior, Horace, North Dakota – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Open Western Horsemanship
Long – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Level II Western Horsemanship
Shagena – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Rookie Western Horsemanship
Maro – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Knutson – fourth place
Grace Wicklund, sophomore, Andover, Minnesota – honorable mention
Bella Jurgens, junior, Lino Lakes, Minnesota – honorable mention

Beginner Horsemanship
Skye Althoff, junior, Rockville, Minnesota – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Kaylee Barrieau, junior, Minnetrista, Minnesota – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
ChristiAnna Schmidt, junior, Beulah, North Dakota – fourth place.

–NDSU Extension

Horse & Rodeo
See more