NDSU Western Equestrian Team finishes strong
The North Dakota State University Western Equestrian Team finished their regular season as the regional high point team overall. This honor allows NDSU to compete as a team at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western Semi-Finals hosted in Weirsdale, Florida, March 18-19.
Riders representing NDSU in the team competition at semi-finals will be:
- Reining: Sarah Schutt, senior, Greenfield, Minnesota
- Open Horsemanship: Michaela Long, senior, Rochester, Minnesota
- Ranch Riding: Haley Maro, sophomore, Monticello, Minnesota
- Level II Horsemanship: Maro
- Level I Horsemanship: McCartney Knutson, junior, New London, Minnesota
- Rookie Horsemanship: Audrey Miller, junior, Fargo, North Dakota
- Beginner Horsemanship: Rachel Bosserman, junior, Golva, North Dakota
Long was reserve champion high point rider. Others placed in individual classes. The top two riders in each class qualify for semi-final competition as individuals.
Individual placings by class are:
Reining
Long – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Schutt – fifth place
Ranch Riding
Kooper Shagena, junior, Horace, North Dakota – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Open Western Horsemanship
Long – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Level II Western Horsemanship
Shagena – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Rookie Western Horsemanship
Maro – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Knutson – fourth place
Grace Wicklund, sophomore, Andover, Minnesota – honorable mention
Bella Jurgens, junior, Lino Lakes, Minnesota – honorable mention
Beginner Horsemanship
Skye Althoff, junior, Rockville, Minnesota – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
Kaylee Barrieau, junior, Minnetrista, Minnesota – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition
ChristiAnna Schmidt, junior, Beulah, North Dakota – fourth place.
–NDSU Extension