NDSU Western Equestrian Team finishes strong

The North Dakota State University Western Equestrian Team finished their regular season as the regional high point team overall. This honor allows NDSU to compete as a team at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western Semi-Finals hosted in Weirsdale, Florida, March 18-19.

Riders representing NDSU in the team competition at semi-finals will be:

Reining: Sarah Schutt, senior, Greenfield, Minnesota

Open Horsemanship: Michaela Long, senior, Rochester, Minnesota

Ranch Riding: Haley Maro, sophomore, Monticello, Minnesota

Level II Horsemanship: Maro

Level I Horsemanship: McCartney Knutson, junior, New London, Minnesota

Rookie Horsemanship: Audrey Miller, junior, Fargo, North Dakota

Beginner Horsemanship: Rachel Bosserman, junior, Golva, North Dakota

Long was reserve champion high point rider. Others placed in individual classes. The top two riders in each class qualify for semi-final competition as individuals.

Individual placings by class are:

Reining

Long – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Schutt – fifth place

Ranch Riding

Kooper Shagena, junior, Horace, North Dakota – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Open Western Horsemanship

Long – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Level II Western Horsemanship

Shagena – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Rookie Western Horsemanship

Maro – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Knutson – fourth place

Grace Wicklund, sophomore, Andover, Minnesota – honorable mention

Bella Jurgens, junior, Lino Lakes, Minnesota – honorable mention

Beginner Horsemanship

Skye Althoff, junior, Rockville, Minnesota – regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

Kaylee Barrieau, junior, Minnetrista, Minnesota – reserve regional champion, advancing to semi-final competition

ChristiAnna Schmidt, junior, Beulah, North Dakota – fourth place.

–NDSU Extension