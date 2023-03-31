NDSU Western Equestrian Team sends riders to national competition

Nine members of the North Dakota State University Equestrian Team traveled to Weirsdale, Florida, March 18-19 to compete in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) Western Semi-finals Competition. The top four individuals and top four teams from semi-finals will move on to compete at IHSA Nationals May 4-7 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Two NDSU riders are advancing to the national competition in individual events. Michaela Long, a senior from Rochester, Minnesota, finished second in the individual open horsemanship. Kaylee Barrieau, a junior from Minnetrista, Minnesota, placed second in individual beginner horsemanship.

Riders representing NDSU in other individual events were:

Long – honorable mention in reining

Kooper Shagena, junior, Horace, North Dakota – 8 th in ranch riding, 8 th in level II horsemanship

in ranch riding, 8 in level II horsemanship Haley Maro, sophomore, Monticello, Minnesota – honorable mention in rookie horsemanship

Skye Althoff, junior, Rockville, Minnesota; honorable mention in beginner horsemanship

The NDSU team fell one place short of qualifying for nationals, finishing in fifth in the team competition.

Nine members of the NDSU Western Equestrian Team competed in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association semi-finals. NDSU | courtsy photo

Riders representing NDSU in the team competition and their placings in team events were:

Sarah Schutt, senior, Greenfield, Minnesota – 7 th in reining

in reining Long – 1 st in open horsemanship

in open horsemanship Maro – 3 rd in ranch riding, 7th in level II horsemanship

in ranch riding, 7th in level II horsemanship McCartney Knutson, junior, New London, Minnesota – 7 th in level I horsemanship

in level I horsemanship Audrey Miller, junior, Fargo, North Dakota – 3 rd in rookie horsemanship

in rookie horsemanship Rachel Bosserman, junior, Golva, North Dakota – 8th in beginner horsemanship

To learn more about the undergraduate Equine Science program at NDSU, see http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/academics/academic-units/animal-sciences/academics/undergraduate-program/equine-science .

–NDSU Extension