Nebraskans honored

Photo Cutlines

Kemo and Pat Anderson, Days of ’56 rodeo parade marshals. (Carol Conrad)

NPNE25.4-486- Buffalo Bill Rodeo Trail Boss award winner Deb Cox and rodeo committee members. L to R- Heather Harwager, Justin Thompson, Levi Fisher, Deb Cox, Ben Lashley, and Jerry Woodruff. (Levi Fisher, Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairman.)

NEBRASKA RODEO HONOREES

Deanna Nelson-Licking

Deb Cox, Mullen, Nebraska

Deb Cox of Mullen, Nebraska was in complete shock when she heard her name announced at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo this past June as their 2025 Buffalo Bill Rodeo Trail Boss award winner. “We keep the nominee a secret from them until the announcement at the rodeo, we tell the family but not them. Most of them are very humble, deserving people who don’t realize how deserving they are, so it is a shock to them,” said Levi Fisher, Chairman of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee.

Born and raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Cox fell in love with horses and rodeo at a very young age. “I started rodeoing when I was 7 and did Little Britches rodeos, high school, university of Wyoming rodeos, and amateur ones. Some of my highlights were running at Calgary, Dodge City, Cheyenne… one year I qualified for the women’s NFR in team roping,” she said. In 1979, she ran barrels on the US World Cup team.

She is a member of the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association and regional associations, including the Nebraska Pro Rodeo Association, the Badlands circuit, the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association, and the Mid-States Rodeo Association.

Cox has trained horses for close to six decades. She married Mullen, Nebraska rancher A.B Cox in 1977 and fell in love with the Sandhills and its way of life. The couple have one daughter, Scout, and three grandchildren. In addition to rodeoing and ranching Cox has helped with many rodeo Bible camps over the years finding joy in helping kids learn about rodeo and Jesus.

“In 2020 I was sitting at home playing solitaire and I said, ‘Surely, Lord, you have something more for me do,’ and I came up with the idea for a (local) rodeo Bible camp. The first year we had 25 kids at the Sandhills Jr Rodeo Bible Camp and this year we had 55 campers. We have sponsors from all over the United States and it’s fun to be a part of that. It’s three days but we pack so much into those days, it is a whirlwind,” Cox said.

Cox gives a lot of credit to her good horse Casino who gave her a second chance starting in 2013, at 70 years old Cox has been the oldest contestant in many of her more recent rodeos. “It all is more than amazing, and the Lord is the reason for everything I do.”

“Every year we have a list of candidates, people who have had an impact on the sport of rodeo in Nebraska and who give back to our youth. Deb is pretty involved and very worthy of the award, and she has been a contestant in our rodeo for a lot of years. The Rodeo Bible Camp she puts on is a great opportunity to have an impact on young people in a lot of different ways,” Fisher said. “Rodeo has always been a part of my life, and the volunteers make it happen. It’s fun to recognize them for their efforts. If anyone wants to nominate someone just reach out to one of our committee members.”

Deb Cox, Mullen, Nebraska, Buffalo Bill Rodeo “Trail Boss.” image-32

Robert “Kemo” Anderson

Ponca, Nebraska native Robert “Kemo” Anderson was named the Days of ’56 Rodeo Parade Marshal in 2025. The nickname Kemo as the town knows him came from his early idolization of the tv show the Lone Ranger (Kemosabe) as a kid. Anderson has helped with the annual parade for 20 years is willing to do anything the day of the parade. “He is our gofer and asks what he can do to help,” parade organizer Carol Conrad said. “He and his wife are always willing to do whatever little things need done for the parade, like taking the print outs of the entries to the announcer in a golf cart.”

“A life-long Ponca resident, Kemo was born and raised in this town, and for the last seven decades he has always called it home. Born in the home of a midwife, to parents George and Henrietta Anderson. After losing his father at the age of 5, Kemo and his siblings were raised alone by their mother. Kemo began working at an early age and worked for Rush Trucking (Johnny Rush) for many decades. Recently, after retiring from full-time employment, he has been working part-time for Jim Nelson and Tom Walsh.

If one wants to see Kemo’s eyes light up, you need to only ask him about his sons, grandchildren and his wife Pat. Kemo’s two sons are Ryan Anderson (father of two) from Ponca, and Rodney Anderson, of Colorado. Kemo has found happiness with wife Pat, a retired educator, with three grown children of her own.

Just as in the meaning behind the nickname “Kemosabe” the Ponca Days of ’56 Rodeo parade has been fortunate enough to have a “loyal friend” in Robert (Kemo) Anderson. That is why it was an easy and logical choice for the Days of ’56 Rodeo Parade to honor Kemo and his wife Pat Anderson as this year’s parade marshals,” Used with permission from Carol Conrad.

“Some people don’t want to be recognized but in selecting parade marshals we are able to honor locals who have helped the community,” Conrad said.