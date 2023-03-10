NEW Barrel Racing Qualifying Options Added to the 2023 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show

Getty Images photo.

The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to announce new qualifying options for barrel racing competitors to qualify and compete at the 2023 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show. This year, top 10 1D American Quarter Horses in several premier barrel racing events will be invited to compete at the Farnam AQHA World Show.

“The vast majority of barrel racers are competing on American Quarter Horses, our goal is to give them another world stage to showcase their talents,” said Karl Stressman, AQHA chief executive officer. “We want to invite these competitors and their horses to compete at the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horses – the Farnam AQHA World Championship Show.”

The direct qualifying invitations will be extended to the top 10 1D placings at the following events:

Direct qualifying invitations are specific for the 2023 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show. Invitations will be for junior or senior classes, which are based on the age of the horse at qualification. Competitors who receive an invitation will be responsible for entry fees to the 2023 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show.

To be eligible for the direct qualifying invitation, competitors must enter and follow all rules associated with the qualifying events. To learn more about each qualifying event, visit the links above.

To learn more about qualifying for the 2023 Farnam AQHA World, visit http://www.aqha.com/worldshow .

