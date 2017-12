NFR Fashion from 2017 Wrangler NFR Contestants Welcome Reception

Sequins, turquoise, leather, bling, bling and more bling.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo brings together the most talented cowboys and cowgirls in the world for 10 days of rodeo and with that comes a whole lot of western glamour! These are a few of our favorite looks from Wrangler NFR Contestants Welcome Reception, or “Back Number Night” held on December 5th, 2017 atΒ South Point Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo credit: Fashion Posse,Β http://www.theboutiquehub.com/WesternRunway

“Fashion Posse is for everyone that loves western fashion! Posts by Tiffany and @shainacliffordlifestyle“

Barrel racer fashion!!! #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

The always beautiful Lisa @missrodeoamerica2017 #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:18pm PST

@kellie_lolo_muffin πŸ’•πŸ’•πŸ’• #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion #BarrelRacerFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

@smashwebster πŸ’•πŸ’•πŸ’• #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:22am PST

@brennasmidt 😘 #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:53pm PST

This jumpsuit was so great on her! πŸ”₯ #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:57am PST

@jewelreneex3 always stands out! This dress was made for her! πŸ’• #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Even the men busted out the velvet last night @sierra.h.emerson #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:43am PST

@naconaraine 2 weeks out from giving birth to her beautiful baby girl!! πŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œ … #NFR #BackNumberNight #Fashion #Vegas #WesternFashion A post shared by Fashion Posse (@fashion_posse) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:26am PST

To see even more great fashion from the Wrangler NFR Contestants Welcome Reception, check out Fashion Posse’s Instagram feed:Β @fashion_posse