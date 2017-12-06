Nominations for Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame open

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) has inducted 195 people since 2014, 184 men and 11 women. Beginning December, 2017, nominations are open for the Class of 2018. The nomination window on the WCHF website will continue to accept nominees until February 28, 2018.

Everyone is encouraged to nominate worthy individuals who represent the true cowboy heritage of Wyoming, men and women who have spent their lives with horses and cattle, pursuing and perpetuating the livestock industry that makes Wyoming great. Only people who have been correctly nominated will be considered for possible induction.

http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/ is the website link to use. Nominating is easy, anyone can do it. The WCHF website offers clear, easy to follow instructions, and photos can be submitted with each nomination.

Nominees are inducted annually from 10 geographic regions across the state, having first been filtered and vetted by local committees after the nominations close, then further evaluated and selected by the WCHF Board of Directors in the Spring of 2018.

If you need assistance with your nomination contact a committee or Board Member near you. They are listed at http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com.

–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame