North Dakota 4-H team wins national quiz bowl

A North Dakota 4-H team from Ward County earned the national champion title in the Horse Quiz Bowl contest of the 4-H Western National Roundup held during the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado.

The Ward County 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl team placed first in the nation at the 4-H Western National Roundup. Team members are, from left, Hailey Schauer, Mackenzie Wipf, Mikaela Woodruff and Emily Fannik. NDSU | Courtesy photo image-19

The national champion team members were:

Emily Fannik from Max, North Dakota

Hailey Schauer from Lake Park, Minnesota (formerly Carpio, North Dakota)

Mackenzie Wipf from Ryder, North Dakota

Mikaela Woodruff from Edgeley, North Dakota (formerly Garrison, North Dakota)

Under the guidance of their coaches, NDSU Extension agents Paige Brummund and Emily Burkett, the team also secured individual top 10 placings. Woodruff placed first, Fannik third and Wipf eighth.

The Horse Quiz Bowl tests not only knowledge about horses but also quick thinking, as participants had to buzz in and recite the answer faster than their opponents. The competition spanned nine rounds, covering topics related to veterinary science, nutrition, horse care and general horse industry knowledge. Despite facing an initial setback against Utah in the first round of competition, the North Dakota team won each of their next eight rounds, including victories against South Dakota, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah (in a second match) and Kansas.

“I am proud of the effort the team put into preparing for and participating in the contest,” says Brummund. “Quiz Bowl can be one of the tougher events to prepare for, as a little bit of luck comes into play with what questions you will be asked and who gets assigned what question. The added pressure of being the first person to buzz in adds excitement and a unique challenge to the event.”

Notably, team members Fannik and Woodruff were a part of the 2023 national champion Hippology team from North Dakota. Woodruff was the individual champion, and Fannik placed third in the 2023 Hippology event.

–NDSU Extension