North Dakota Winter Show: Valley City, March 10-14

84th annual celebration

Valley City, N.D. January 25, 2021 –Throw open the gates and let the celebration begin!

The 84th annual North Dakota Winter Show holds its annual bash March 10-14 in Valley City, N.D., with plenty of daytime activities, nightly arena events, and something for every member of the family and every age group!

This year’s event starts with a tractor pull on Wed., March 10, with the possibility of a truck pull the same night. Thursday, March 11, is Horse Day at the Winter Show, with the Ranch Rodeo that evening. PRCA rodeo reigns on Fri., March 12 and 13, with performances on the 12th at 7 pm and on Saturday, March 13 at 2 pm and 7 pm. The Winter Show wraps up on Sunday, March 14 with the second annual King of the Sale Ring auctioneer contest.

Daytime activities include a Kritter Corral, the 45th annual Miss North Dakota Winter Show Queen pageant, vendors, horse pull, tractor pull, ag events, a junior livestock show, a high school rodeo, and more.

The queen pageant celebrates its 45th year and is one of the strongest rodeo queen pageants in the state. Title holders for the NDWS show are required to run for the title of Miss Rodeo North Dakota. Out of the last 45 NDWS queens, nineteen have gone on to win the state title. A ladies luncheon and fashion show are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, March 12.

The women’s breakaway roping will be included in this year’s North Dakota Winter Show rodeo, to be held March 12-13. The 84th annual Winter Show, held in Valley City, N.D., is slate for March 10-14. Photo by Heather Rae Photography



There is no admission fee for daytime events, said Tesa Klein, general manager of the show. Nightly events require the purchase of a ticket and range in price from $12 to $20.

The event will follow CDC, city and state COVID-19 guidelines.

The Winter Show offers a great distraction during the long cold season, Klein said, and isn’t expensive or far away. “It’s a break for people to get away,” she said. “They don’t have to go far to be entertained, to be educated on ag topics, and to do shopping that isn’t in their backyard.”

It’s a longtime tradition and favorite, too. “There are grandparents who bring their grandkids here every year,” she said. She commented that a past attendee had said that he and his family attended as kids and he was now bringing his grandkids as their “little getaway.”

“It’s something that ties us to our history and to agriculture.”

More information can be found online at NorthDakotaWinterShow.com or by calling the Winter Show at 701.845.1401.

–North Dakota Winter Show