TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Sept. 3, 2021

Location: Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

Ranch/Arena horses – $9,991

Weanlings – $1,150

Yearlings – $3,333

Pony – $4,000

South Dakota Horse Brand -$3,750

Curt and Cheryl Westland hosted the 2nd Annual Northern Premier Invitational Horse sale at the Roundup Rodeo Grounds in Belle Fourche over Labor Day weekend. The sale offering ranged from weanling colts to finished arena horses, with something to fit most any horse enthusiast. There was a huge crowd of buyers on hand that weathered a little welcomed rain, making for a very successful sale.

Lot 21 Big Streakin Rich 4/24/2015 sorrel gelding sired by Streakin Four Sixes x Streakin Six and out of a Haidas Cooke County mare consigned by Shay Snider Sold for $17,000 to Jim Addison, Belvidere, SD

Lot 14 SRK Poco James L 5/02/2014 bay gelding sired by Jessi Es Poco James x LR Jessies Champ and out of a Poco Husky Bueno mare consigned by Clint Hufty sold for $16,000 to Colby Crago, Belle Fourche, SD

Lot 16 Sunquest DR Slick 5/06/2007 grullo gelding sired by Sunquest Toy Soldier x Slick Rock Toy out of a Dr Cutter Bill Mare consigned by Curt and Cheryl Westland sold for $14,000 to Jon Millar, Sturgis, SD

Lot 2 Smokes Smart Choice 4/23/2015 Bay Roan Gelding sired by Cowboys Shinin 811 x Sevens Tornado out of a Smart Instant Choice mare consigned by Josh and Lynn Nixon sold for $13,500 to Janet Hetzel Grover, CO

Another sale highlight, lot 16, Sunquest DR Slick from Curt and Cheryl Westland, sold to Millar Ranch Sturgis, SD.



Northern Premier lot 21

