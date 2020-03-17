NRHA Three-Million Dollar Sire Nu Chex To Cash Dies

Over the weekend National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Three Million Dollar Sire Nu Chex To Cash (NU Cash x Amarilla Chex) passed away. At 30 years old, Nu Chex To Cash’s contributions to the reining industry can’t be denied.

Before entering the breeding shed, “Chex” built himself a reputation as a big stopper in the show pen. Born in April 1990, Chex was shown from 1993 to 2002. With Jessicah Keller at the reins, the pair won world championships in the Intermediate and Limited Open divisions. They were also the reserve champions in the freestyle reining at the 2002 All American Quarter Horse Congress.

Showing his versatility and athletic ability, Chex was the first horse to nab the AQHA High Point awards in both the reining and working cow horse in the same year.

For the last 25 years, Chex spent his life at Hilldale Farm raising kids and foals alike. The earner of more than $57,000 in NRHA lifetime earnings (LTEs), Chex found his perfect match in NRHA Million Dollar Dam and Hall of Famer Snip O Gun. The two produced some of the greats, including Hot Smokin Chex, Chexmaster, and Big Chex To Cash.

Inducted into the NRHA Hall of Fame in 2010, Chex is best known for siring NRHA Eleven Million Dollar Sire Wimpys Little Step (out of Leolita Step). Wimpys Little Step went on to be the 2002 NRHA Futurity Open Level (L) 4 Champion as well as the All American Quarter Horse Congress freestyle champion. Both titles were achieved with NRHA Six Million Dollar Rider Shawn Flarida.

The iconic palomino set the standard for throwing offspring with ideal conformation, athleticism, and a mind comparable to few others. He also sired household name Lil Joe Cash (out of RS Lilly Starlight) who was the 2011 NRHA Futurity Open L4 Champion with NRHA Five Million Dollar Rider Andrea Fappani aboard. “Joe” has earned more than $279,000 in NRHA LTE.

Top NRHA earning offspring:

Wimpys Little Step (out of Leolita Step): $185,756

Lil Joe Cash (out of RS Lilly Starlight): $279,268

Hot Smokin Chex (out of Snip O Gun): $186,598

Nu Chexomatic (out of Tejons Texie Lena): $182,230

Heavy Duty Chex (out of Rondas Tio): $143,799

Chexmaster (out of Snip O Gun): $103,911

Nu Pops (out of Sugar Pop Gun): $90,159