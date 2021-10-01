Open Box Rafter Ranch Quarter Horse Performance Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Sept. 11, 2021

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Pedigrees: John Johnson

Averages:

50 Weanling colts – $4,020

3 Geldings – $10,333

6 Yearlings – $5,575

5 Brood Mares – $3,160

3 Mare/Foal pairs – $3,200

Guest Consignors, Frenchman Quarter Horses

2 Weanlings – $34,250

1 Yearling – $25,000

3 Broodmares – $18,666

2 Geldings – $23,750

Comments

Jim and Joni Hunt and family hosted the 28th Annual Open Box Rafter Ranch Horse Sale at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, SD. This operation is focused on family and the using kind of performance horses. Horses that have excelled in all aspects of ranching and in the arena.

There was a great crowd of buyers in the seats and represented on the phone, giving the Hunts an excellent sale.

Top sellers:

Lot 66, Fire Fox Montana, 6/2020 Palomino stallion sired by Frenchmans Fire Fox x Special Effort out of PC Sun Sox x Sun Frost to Herm Gailey, Felton, PA for $14,000

Lot 4, Flit Dr. Sugar, 4/2021 Bay stallion sired by Flit Drift x Dr. Nick Bar out of French Flit x Frenchmans Guy sold to Ed Moore, Kansas City, MO for $12,500

Lot 28, Redwood Diego, 5/2021 Buckskin Roan stallion sired by Frosted Redwood x Frost Flash out of Diego Drift x Sonny Sugar to Coley Ranch, Piedmont, AL for $10,750.

Lot 16, French Nickie, Apr. 2021 Palomino filly sired by French Flit x Frenchmans Guy out of Frenchmans Fire Fox x Special Effort mare sold to Randy Callan, Roby, TX for $9,500.

Top geldings:

Lot 72, Driftin San Cody, 2015 Buckskin gelding sired by Driftin Pep San x Sonny Pep San out of PC Sun Socks x Sun Frost mare, from Quentin Anderson for $14,000 to Davenport Ranch, Forsyth, MT.

Lot 73, Tuff French Hunk, 2014 Bay gelding sired by Frenchmans Mr. Tuff x Frenchmans Guy out of Hunky Tonk x Dual Pep mare from Quentin Anderson for $10, 000 to Uhalde Ranch, Ely, NV

Guest consignors, Frenchman Quarter Horses, Lis and John Hollman are keeping the Francis Loiseau family horse legacy at the forefront of the horse industry. Horses from Frenchman Quarter horse operation are very successfully competing and winning at the top levels in PRCA and WPRA.

Top selling Frenchman Quarter Horses:

Lot 32, Fire In The West, 2021 Palomino Stallion sired by Absolut Frenchman x Stoli out of Firewater Frenchman x Fire Water Flit mare sold to Justin Koch, Sheridan, WY for $58,000. Fire In the West was bred by Gary Westergren.

Lot 38, Natural Firewater 2018 Sorrel gelding sired by Firewater Frenchman out of Stoli x First Down Dash mare sold to Cory Clark, Lusk, Wyoming for $30,000.

Lot 35, Bo Jets Quick Dash, 2006 Bay mare sired by Royal Quick Dash x First Down Dash out of Boon Dox John x Boon Bar mare sold to Justin Koch, Sheridan, WY for $24,000.

