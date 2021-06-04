Orin Larsen set to defend Riggin Rally title in Darby, Montana

During the COVID-19-marred 2020 season, bareback riders were looking for a late-season boost in the PRCA | RAM World Standings.

Orin Larsen found the one he was looking for when he won the Yellowstone Riggin Rally on Sept. 7 in Darby, Mont., earning $11,400. It helped him finish third in the regular-season PRCA | RAM World Standings and helped him qualify for his sixth consecutive Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Larsen returns to defend his title at the Riggin Rally Xtreme Broncs bareback riding event in Darby, June 5-6. The Riggin Rally will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT).

“I just want to do my basic stuff,” said Larsen about his approach. “The bottom line is there are a lot of good horses and a lot of great guys going, and I don’t plan on treating it any differently.”

Larsen won the first section of the Riggin Rally with an 86.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Great Nation to advance to the finals where he posted a 92.5-point trip on Brookman Rodeo’s Famous Dex.

“It worked out for me really well,” Larsen said. “I drew the right horses at the right time and things were clicking for me. Last year with COVID, this gave the bareback riders a great opportunity to make some extra money to get to the Finals.”

Larsen, a native of Canada who lives in Gering, Neb., is 20th in the world standings with $14,551, about $2,800 away from cracking the Top 15.

“I just need to keep the same mindset moving forward,” said Larsen, 30. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at a Riggin Rally, the NFR, The American or a rodeo with $500 added. Your mind is going to be the same either way.”

Larsen was scheduled to compete in Crossett, Ark., Thursday (June 3) and then at the Elizabeth (Colo.) Stampede Saturday and Darby Sunday.

“It was a cool deal last year in Darby,” Larsen said. “It was a really cool environment.”