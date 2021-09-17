Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Benefit fund, Indian Relays, Ropings, barrels, clinics, NDRA finals, horse sale

There have been a few showers here where I’m at. The grass where the puddles formed is green, and there’s a tinge of green a few other places. It’s encouraging, at least. We all can use some of that.

It’s bad enough when folks my age and older pass away, but when someone young, at the very beginning of their adult life, does, it’s just heart wrenching. Such is the case of the recent death of a young rancher from the Mud Butte, S.D. country, who was lost to cancer late this summer. Aaron Price left a young wife and seven month old baby daughter with the medical bills from his battle to live. There has been a fund set up for Tyra and baby Ellen to help them through this financially trying time. You can mail a check to “Tyra Price Benefit”, First Interstate Bank, 1200 Main St., Sturgis, SD 57785, or, you can drop it off at any First Interstate Bank. Let’s all help this young family financially, and please pray for her and Aaron’s family as well.

If you want to see some of the very best horse racing there is, be in Casper, Wyo. On Sept. 24-26 for the Championship of Champions Indian Relays. They will start at 2 p.m. daily. I promise you, you’ve never seen anything like the skill and plain guts of, not only the riders and horses, but the ground crews as well. They will be having a family day on Sept. 23, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate or onlin at http://www.horsenationsindianrelay.com . I don’t care where you live, it’s worth the drive!

The Laddy Christensen Memorial Roping will be at Kennebec, S.D., on Sept. 25. The team roping will have $100 added and the breakaway $2000, calcutta of the top 12. Enter day of at 10 a.m., rope at 11 for team roping. Breakaway entries will close Sept. 23, text only to enter 605-782-9187. Cash only. For info, call Donnie Moore at 605-222-8950.

There’s a Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series at Jackson Land and Cattle, Jackson, Wyo. Dates are Sept. 23, 28; Oct. 1, 8, all at 6 p.m. It’s $50/event, cash only, $500 added. For entries and info, call Leland at 406-498-9249.

A Horsemanship and Cow Working Clinic with Lee Smith will be Sept. 23-25 at Edgemont, S.D. You can learn more about Lee at http://www.leesmithdiamonds.com For details about the clinic and to get signed up, call Savannah Simmons at 307-920-0621.

The NDRA Finals will be Sept. 24-25, at the McKenzie Co. Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. For more information, call Eva Hepper at 701-898-9801.

Battles of the Warriors Invitational Bulls and Broncs, Thermopolis, Wyo., will be Sept. 25, 2 p.m. On the 24th, the calcutta will be held at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30. Events will have not only Bulls and Broncs, but Ranch Broncs, steers for 13 and under, juniors 14 to 17 and open 18 and up. There will be long and short go, with three back. It’s 100% payback. Entries open Sept. 24, call or text Greg at 307-250-3474. Belle Fourche, S.D. is the place to be for the Broncs in the Black Hills, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at the Roundup Grounds. There will be a calcutta on the short round and you can buy either the bronc, the cowboy or both. Thirty top bronc riders will be there vying for the $20,000 added money. Afterward, there will be live music and a dance. Tickets sold at the gate.

The Bit and Spur Horse Club has changed the date for their Oct. play from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16. at Hermosa, S.D.

There’s going to be a Goat Roping on Sept. 25 at the Country Corner, Farmingdale, S.D., to benefit the Scenic Fire Department. You can enter at 11, rope at noon. Fees are $5/single, $10/team. There’s going to be a nice lunch of pulled pork and salad for a free will donation as well. What a fun event for the whole family!

The 5th Annual Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale will be Sept. 25, 1 p.m., at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. They’ll be offering over 50 high performance prospects as weanlings, yearlings and some riding aged horses. Every known performance blood line is represented with some of the top breeders of speed and performance horses in the region featured. The catalog is on-line at http://www.ruzsa.com/fall-extravaganza-llc . You can call Jennifer Rusza at 605-848-0887 for info.

The KPH Arena Ranch Shows will be kicking off right away. They’ve added Ranch Rail class to the other ranch classes. Dates are Sept. 25, Oct. 16, Nov. 6. Enter by 8 a.m., show starts at 9. At KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.Call 307-680-5362 for info and check out the details at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

Entries will be open Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for the SDRA Finals at Midwest Rodeo Entries 605-374-7754, call backs Sept. 28, 1-5 p.m. Not late entries. Fiinals will be Oct. 22-24 at WH Lyons Arena, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a good week, be safe, and please, pray for our nation.

SUMMER EVENT SERIES: >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo > BULLS, BRONCS AND BARRELS Sept.28; Oct.1,8; Jackson, Wyo. >CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS Sept. 24; Dickinson, N.D. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, Oct.16, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB FALL GYMKHANAS Oct. 19, 23, Scottsbluff, Neb. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Sept. 25, Oct. 16, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >SUMMER NIGHTS BARRELS, Sept. 28 Baker, Mont. >TATON STEER ROPING, Mattson Arena, Sept. 28, Sturgis, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Oct. 2-3, 16-17,30-31; Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb.