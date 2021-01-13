Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellation, horse sales, trick riding clinic, several roping clinics, BHSS events

It’s been another beautiful week here on the northern plains. I hear tell that the wind is going to blow furiously by week’s end (I’m writing this on Tuesday), so that will be something new and different. All the hay fed in Montana may end up in Kansas.

I got word the the Black Hills Stock Show Pioneer Breakfast and Awards has been canceled for this year. Concerns for the well being of the mostly older crowd was the reason for the cancellation.

It’s been announced that the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions will once again be held in Ft. Pierre, S.D. in 2021. I will update you with the date and other details when available.

Don’t forget the Gordon Livestock Market Winter Horse Sale on Jan. 19 and on Feb. 23, Gordon, Neb.

The Magic In Motion Trick Riding Clinic will be January 23 at Cottonwood Equestrian Center, Joliet, Mont. Beginners will be 9 a.m to 12;30 p.m., advanced 1 to 4:30 p.m. It’s $250/student, maximum five per class. A $100 non-refundable deposit is due by Jan. 18. Contact Madison at 661-388-9636 or email at magicmotion@outlook.com.

Triple R Tack, Rapid City, S.D., will be holding their Dummy Ropings again. They will be Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 5-6 at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $5, 100% payback with age groups of 6 and under, 7-9, 10-13, and 14 and over. This will be at Triple R Tack Store.

The Gillette Skijor Derby is Jan. 30, 10 a.m., at 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, Wyo. Entry information and details can be found on http://www.gilletteskijorderby.com or by calling 307-299-4144. I’m sure they’re hoping for some serious snow before then!

Jan. 30 is the Wild Costume Bronc Ride at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. at 6 p.m. Twelve wild and western bronc riders will be in the long go in costumes, with four coming back for the short go, still in costume. There’s $5000 up and $125 entry fee. Afterwards there will be live music. The whole event will have a $10 cover charge.

The Winter Family Rodeo Series at the Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Mont., has set the dates for the rodeos. Dates are Jan. 24 and 31; February 14 and 28; March 7, 21, and 28; April 11 and 25, and May 9. There are four age divisions ranging from 1-100. Events are barrels, poles, goat tying, peewee goat tail untying, calf breakaway, steer breakaway, mixed team roping, drawpot team roping, and two divisions of steer riding. You can enter on site. Open arena at 9 a.m., barrel exhibitions at 9:30, rodeo to follow. Call Gary Mefford at 307-751-2962.

On Jan. 31 will be the Rodeo Rapid City 20X High School Showcase rodeo. It will be at 1 p.m. in the Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

There will be two great clinics at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. On March 18-19, the Joe Beaver Tie Down Roping Clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for both beginners and advanced students. It’s $600 with A $300 deposit. March 20-21 will be the breakaway clinic which will cost $500 with a $250 deposit. Deposits are due on Feb. 1 with the balance by March 1. There will be awards and a buckle jackpot after the clinics. Contact Summer Sandstrom at 701-648-8211 or email her at summersandstrom@outlook.com.

The Camp Crook Roping Club will be holding a meeting Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., at Tam’s Corner Bar, Camp Crook, S.D. Karen says to please try to be there. One never knows what committee they will be in charge of if they don’t show up.

There will be a Three Man Team Doctoring on Feb. 20 at the Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo. Signup is at 9 a.m., roping starts at 10:30. It’s $180/team. Contact Lacey Lindsay at 307-760-3519 orKristie Dixon at 307-840-0792.

Coming up Feb. 20 is the Working Cowhorse and Horsemanship Clinic with Kevin Vesey at the nicely heated Beard Arena, Menoken, N.D. It’s $125 for a time block at 9 a.m., noon or 3 p.m. A $50 deposit is due with registration. Call Katie Oakland at 701-367-6136 or email her at katie.oakland@live.com. to sign up.

Well that winds up my circle for another week. I’m sure happy to see so many events being scheduled and actually happening again. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for a glimmer of normalcy in our lives again. Pray for our nation.