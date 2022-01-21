Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Clinics, dummy roping, BHSS, ranch roping

The snow is gone here but the cold is back. It was a crisp -9 this morning at daylight. Seems like a good day to be inside writing a column! For those of you wondering, my healing from my back surgery is moving along at a good pace and I’m four weeks ahead of schedule on physical therapy. Thanks for the prayers.

The RQHBA horse sale has been scheduled for Aug. 28 at Beslers’ Cadillac Ranch. They are taking a very limited and select number of consignment horses for this proven sale. Those consignment spots fill up fast, so if you want in it you need to get ahold of Gary or Deb Mailloux at 605-347-3294 to get the info or go to http://www.rqhba.com for a consignment sheet.

I’m going to tell you about some schools and clinics that are coming up a ways out because they fill up fast and if you don’t get on the list early you’ll be out of luck. So, here goes. There’s going to be a steer wrestling school with Jake Rinehart and Casey Cronin instructing on Mar. 5-6 at Hansen Equine Arena, Gettysburg, S.D. For more info, call Jake at 605-870-2031 or Jayden Hansen at 605-765-4578. All levels are welcome.

There’s a Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic being held at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. on Mar. 19-20. Contact Madge Pilster at 605-208-6388 to get registered.

The incredibly popular and fast filling Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinics are Mar. 25-27, April 8-10, April 14-16, May 6-8,and May 14-15 (adult ladies only) and the May 27-28 adult ladies is already full. It’s $400 for the clinic. Jerry Golliher, Carole Hollers and Zeann Golliher are instructors. Call 605-391-9702.

The fun Triple R Tack Dummy Roping Championships is back on Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5. Age groups are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-13 and 14 and over. Each round starts at 5 p.m. There are great prizes, lots of fun, $5 entries and 100% pay out. All held at the Triple R Tack Store in Rapid City, S.D.

A Do It Right, No Lopin’ Ropin’ will be Sat. Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m., at Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. There will be 3 man ranch roping teams, $60/person, can enter three times but no two members the same. Great prizes are up and some added money. You can also bring your trade bag. To enter, call or text Reo at 406-839-7395.

January 30 is the J-C Breakaway and Team Roping at Weiser Barn, Wheatland, Wyo. Pre-entries are encouraged though you can enter there. Enter for breakaway at 10:30, rope at 11, team roping entries will close at 12:30, team roping won’t start before 1 p.m. Call or text your entry to 307-331-2453.

The Cowboy Cool Rough Stock series will be held at the Healing Horse Center, Parshall, N.D., Jan. 30, Feb. 20, March 12, and April 16. The entry fee is $50. For barebacks and saddle broncs, call Curt at 701-421-9469; for bulls call Kasen at 701-421-4010.

The BHSS Reunion Fellowship Cowboy Church will be Sunday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m., at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn Ballroom. There will be coffee, fellowship, music and excellent speakers, including Steve Friskup.

There will be a breakaway clinic with Elsie Campbell on Feb. 6, 8 a.m., at Thermopolis, Wyo. The clinic will include ground work, sled work and live calves, plus a jackpot at the end. For info, call Elsie at 307-709-2311.

Well, that’s my circle on this chilly winter day. I think I’ll get off of this ridge and out of this east wind and call it a week. Be sure and pray for our nation! God Bless America.

WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Feb.12, Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BRONC RIDING SERIES, Jan. 29, Reen Ranch, Garrison, N.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Feb. 27, Mar.13, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo > COWBOY COOL ROUGH STOCK SERIES: Jan. 30, Feb. 20, Mar. 12, Apr 16, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots; Feb. 19, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > GILLETTE COLLEGE WINTER AND SPRING ROPING JACKPOTS: Feb. 13, 20, Mar. 6, 13, Gillette, Wyo. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Feb.12, March 19, Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES; Feb. 12, Mar.12, Gillette, Wyo >POKES JACKPOT SERIES, Jan. 29; March 5, 12; Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo >SK PRODUCTIONS Barrel Races, Jan. 29; Feb.5, 26; Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Jan.29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >TRIPLE T ARENA Barrels and Breakaway Jackpots, Feb. 19, Mar. 13, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING Series Feb. 5, 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Feb. 12, Mar.12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.