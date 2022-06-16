Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Event series, Indian relays, clinics, ranch rodeos, and more!

That storm that went through the area sure caused a bunch of damage. From broken windows, destroyed siding and roofs, to livestock killed and grass and hay destroyed, it will take a long time to recover. I was so blessed to have minimal damage, but nearly everyone else has broken pieces to fix. My heart goes out to all.

The Weston Co. Gymkhanas has canceled its June event due to conflicts with other youth rodeos and events. They will still have the July 5, 14, 19 and Aug. 9 events. If you prepaid for the June event, you can get a refund or it will be rolled over to the next event. If you want a refund, you can call Megan Stith at 817-320-1943.

The Hettinger Youth Rodeo Series for ages 0-18 will be June 22, July 20 and Aug. 3 at Hettinger, N.D. You will enter at 5 p.m. and the event will start at 6. For info, call or text 701-928-0793.

The Murdo Playday Series at Murdo, S.D. is open to all ages. There are even events for stickhorses, plus barrels, poles, relay and flag races. Enter at 6:30 and it starts at 7 p.m. Free will donation for entry. Dates are June 22, 29, July 6, and 20.

The Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relay Races will be June 23-25 at Ft. Washakie, Wyo. With $22,000 up in prizes, the best of the best will be there. For more information, contact Brandon Weed at 208-251-2657 or Leola White at 307-349-5332.

The Lee Smith Advanced Horsemanship Clinic at the DX Ranch between Gettysburg and Eagle Butte, S.D. will be June 23-26. Lee and her husband ranch in N.M. And Lee does coinics all over the country and teaches horsemanship classes at their ranch as well. This group of clinics will cover everything from colt starting to advanced horsemanship. You can audit for $40/day which includes lunch. To be in the clinics, it’s $600 for two full days including two meals per day. Deposit to reserve your spot is $250 with a discount if paid in full at signup. Contact 605-222-5088 for information and to get signed up.

There will be a Women’s Breakaway Roping July 5 at Gettysburg, S.D. Entries are open NOW and will close July 1. Novice will rope at 5:30, for $50 entry. Open will rope at 7 p.m. with a $150 entry. Contact Jordan Hansen at 605-765-4578 to enter.

The Buffalo Gap Youth Rodeo Series will will June 24, July 9, 15, 29. There will be four divisions and you must pre-enter by the Tuesday preceding each event. For more info, call 605-890-1533.

There will be a Tour of Champions Indian Relay meet during Crow Nature Days, Crow Agency, Mont., on June 24-26.

The Black Hills Summer Circuit AQHA Show is June 24-26, 8 a.m. every day, at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

Barrels of Fun For The Whole Family will be held June 25, 5 p.m., at the fairgrounds in Edgemont, S.D. There’s a free will donation to get in. A horsemanship clinic will be held at 3 p.m., with Dave Wagner. Bring your own horse,. Also, there will be horse and pony rides, open dummy roping, a free supper at 5 p.m., and will wind up with with Dave Wagner’s Horseback message and music at 6 p.m.

The Sheridan Co. Fair and Rodeo, Gordon, Neb., will have their Tuesday Night Ranch Event will be July 26 with Jr. Barebacks, Ranch Broncs, and the Ranch Event, which is a two man event where you rope and tie one, rope and stretch one. They’ll take 10 entrants for the ranch event. Each team must have a ranch bronc rider. The Ranch Broncs are taking 12 , and the Jr. barebacks 10-12 kids, ages 6-12. Leather riggings will be provided. Entries will open on June 25 at 8 a.m. and close when full. Call to enter at 308-360-3357.

The 2nd Annual Hadly McCormick Memorial Roping will be June 25, 11 a.m., at Sioux Co. Fairgrounds, Harrison, Neb. There will be Jr and open breakaway, open tie down roping with 2 head, open team ropoing with a 4 head draw. It’s open to everyone. Pre-entries are required with Laurel Ginkens 308-665-5374.

June 25 is the Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo at Richey, Mont. A calcutta will be at 11 a.m., ranch rodeo to follow. An Iron Man competition will follow the ranch rodeo. Events are four person open for $500, four person women’s $400, Iron Man $150. All are 90% payback. Call Shania Whiteman at 406-480-1203 or Kristy Prewitt 406-489-1074 with questions.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will have practices on June 26 and July 24 at Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be sure and pray for our nation, for those affected by storms, fires, tornados and bad government decisions, and may God bless America.

