Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Free rodeo clinics, practices, Hulett rodeo, horse sales, team roping, series events, ranch rodeo, founder

Glory be! About a half inch or more of rain arrived here last week. Areas around us got even more, and there’s more in the forecast today. Some brandings got postponed, but I don’t think anyone but maybe the cook minded.

In an effort to keep the rodeo business alive, there will be FREE bareback, saddle bronc, breakaway and tie down roping clinics in Cody, Wyo., in June and July. Renowned instructors will be Bruce Ford, Bret Franks, Jess Martin, Rick Smith, Rod Hay, Brent Lewis, Cody Lambert, justin McBride and Clay Elliott. Dates are June 1-5, 7-12, 14-19, 21-26, June 28-July 3, July 5-10, 12-17, 19-24, 26-31. To register, call Maury Tate at 580-512-1291. This is a great opportunity for future rodeo hands to learn and sharpen their skills.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be holding weekly pattern practice on Thursdays, starting June 3, 6-8 p.m. Events will be horsemanship, ranch riding, showmanship and hunt seat equitation. It’s $30 to participate. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362 for further information.

Beautiful Hulett, Wyo., will be hosting the 74th Annual Hulett Rodeo June 12-13. There are many events happening that weekend besides the rodeo. There are still a few spots open in steer riding, rookie broncs and bulls, and ranch broncs. Entries for the events close June 8, so you need to call Karen Dirks at 307-467-5929 to get entered. There will also be a goat roping on June 12, 6 p.m., downtown, with a $5 entry fee for both kids and adult divisions. Don’t forget that there will be a street dance Saturday night featuring the fabulous Chancey Williams.

Gordon Livestock will have an open horse sale June 8. It will feature the Roger Voss Estate Quarter Horse Dispersion. For more info or to consign, call 308-282-9998 or 308-282-1171. The July sale will be July 13.

Mattson Arena Tuesday Night Team Ropings near Sturgis, S.D., will be June 8, 22, 29 with more planned over the summer. They will start at 6 p.m., with #9 with 7 incentive followed by a handicapped draw. Both ropings are 3/$30, can enter four times each end.

The Oelrichs Youth Rodeo Series at Oelrichs, S.D. dates are June 9, 23, 30; July 14, with finals July 18. Start times will be 6 p.m. except for the finals which will start at 4 p.m. Ages are 0-18 in four divisions. All the usual times events will be offered. Pre-entries are required and forms and waivers are available on the website at http://www.oelrichsyouthrodeoseries.com .

The Deadwood PBR Pro Tour Stop is June 11-12 at the Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.deadwood.com .

Mt. Rushmore Rodeo at Palmer Gulch will be starting off soon with barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs (rookie and open), bulls, breakaway, team roping, mixed team roping, youth and open barrels at the arena near Hill City, S.D. Dates are June 12, 26; August 12, 21; Sept. 5 (series finale and awards), all at 6 p.m. Entries are cash only and you can call or text Leland at 406-498-9249 or go to http://www.lkcrodeo.com .

The Old Settlers Ranch Rodoe at Center, N.D. Will be June 12, The ranch rodeo is $200/team, taking eight teams; kids bucking ponies for kids 6-10 years, $45 entry, plus mutton bustin’ before the ranch rodeo. To enter the ranch rodeo and buckin’ ponies, call Josh West at 701-880-7513. To enter the mutton bustin’ call Emily Schmidt at 701-301-0433.

Mossbrucker Rodeo’s Bull and Ranch Broncs will be June 12, 1 p.m., at St. Anthony, N.D.

The Arrow B Performance Horse Sale will be June 12, at Ponca, Neb. The preview will be at 9 a.m. with the sale at 2 p.m. Catalogs are available now by calling Haley at 712-490-8992. You can view the sale horses on-line at http://www.arrowbarena.com . There will also be 20 head of corriente roping cattle sold. There will be non-catalog horses (not loose horses) sold after the horse sale as well. On the 11th they will be hosting a team roping and breakaway roping, and on the 12th, open barrels 14 and up, breakaway, 3D goat tying and open breakaway.

With the grass coming on so fast from the recent rains, be watching out for founder in your horses. If they’re standing with their front feet out ahead of them or laying down a lot, get them off the grass, call your vet and give them some Bute immediately.

Have a great week and be sure and pray for our nation and for continued rains.

SUMMER EVENT SERIES >ARROW B ARENA (barrels, goats, breakaway) May 25, 29; June 11,13; Ponca, Neb. >ARP SUMMER SERIES, June 13, 22; Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, June 13, July 18, Aug.15, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, June 23, July 30, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS June 4, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov. 6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION June 2, 8; July 14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 9, 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO June 16,30; July 7,21;Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo >CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS May 29, June 14,28; July 12,19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo >COAL COUNTRY RODEO NIGHTS June 3, 17,24; July 1, 8; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 7,21;July 12,26, Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D. >FLANDREAY BARRELS June 1,15,29;July13,30;Aug.17,27;Sept.10,12,Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS July 9,30; Aug 13,27;Sept.10,24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO and RANCH BRONCS, June 11, McLaughlin, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, July 17, Mobridge, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, May 23,;June 14,28; July 5,19; Aug.9,23(finals), Broadus, Mont. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, June 19;July 17; Aug.21,Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING June 6,13,25;Aug.20,29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Spring June 19,26 > “ “ “ “ “ Summer July 17,24;Aug.21,28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS May24; June 7,14,21,28;July 12,19,26;Kyle, S.D. >JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 6,15,22,29; July 6,13,20,27; Buffalo,Wyo >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, June 18,25;July 9,23; Aug. 13,27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, May 28;June 10,14;July8,22; Aug.12,26; Buffalo, Wyo. >LITTLE EAGLE RODEO SERIES June 4, 11, 18, Crawford, Neb. >MATTSON ARENA TUESDAY NIGHT TEAM ROPING June 8,22,29, Sturgis, S.D >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, May 31, June 14,28; July5,19;Aug.9,23, N.Underwood,S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 12, 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER SERIES June 28, July 5, 12,19; Newell, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAYS June 8(cleanup),15,22,29; July 6, 13; New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS June 4-6 and 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE series Barrels and Poles,June 4-10,July 9-11,Aug.13-Ju15 >TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING May 22-23; June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D >THREE MILE CREEK OPEN BULLRIDING CHUTE OUT, June 2,9,16, Kyle, S.D. >WAHOO BARREL SERIES, June 8,29, July 11 (double); Wahoo, Neb. >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS June 8,24;July6, 20;Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.