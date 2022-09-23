Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Gilbert clinic rescheduled, bulls, barrels, team roping, N.I.L.E. in Billings

Fall came in with a cool wind here at my place. I finally had to shut my windows when it was actually 58 inside of the house. I didn’t coddle myself by turning the heat on but did put on warmer clothes. Might be time to dig out the long handles.

The Sawyer Gilbert Breakaway clinic has changed the day to Oct. 22-23 and there are a couple of spots left. It’s still at the Gilbert Ranch, Buffalo, S.D. and is still $500 with $200 deposit required to hold your spot. The deposit is due Oct. 1. Call Lloyd at 605-641-0987.

The WRBC Women’s Bronc Riding October Extravaganza will be at Mandaree, N.D. It counts toward both U.S. and Canadian tour points. There’s $3000 added, 100% payout. Entries are open Oct. 1, 10 a.m., and are $100. Text 469-496-6965 to get entered.

Oct. 8 is the Fall Bulls and Barrels at the fairgrounds, Livingston, Mont. The bulls are $125/entry with $2500 added, barrels are $100 entry with $1000 added. Entries will be open until full and are open now. Call Kasey at 406-366-0082.

The Region 1 Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction for 2021 and 2022, will be Oct. 9, 3 p.m., at the Prairie Sky Venue, Gillette, Wyo. The inductees will be from Crook, Weston and Campbell counties. There will be silent and live auctions, cash bar, coffee, desserts and lots of good cowboy visiting to enjoy. For more information, contact Tiffany Schwenke at 307-670-7037.

The N.I.L.E. at Billings, Mont., will run from Oct. 14-22. Besides livestock shows, there will be ranch rodeos finals on Oct. 15, AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Cutting, Team Roping, and Ranch Riding, 8 a.m., at Miller’s Horse Palace. Oct. 18 will be the AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Working Cow Horse and the AQHA and on that day and the 19th, All Breed Versatility Ranch Horse Competition Ranch Reining and Ranch Cow Work, all starting at 7 a.m. and at Miller’s Horse Palace. Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m. and on the 20th noon to 5 p.m., the NILE Colt Classic Clinics with Bill Oliver at the Super Barn. Oct. 20 at the the First Interstate Arena will be the NILE Gold Buckle Ranch Horse Futurities at 8 a.m. and the Ranch Horse Trail at 9-11 at the Super Barn. At 1-3 p.m. will be the Radiant Rodeo Special Needs Rodeo for youth at the Montana Pavillion. On the 21st Stallion Row is open 10-6, at the Montana Pavillion, and another Bill Oliver Horsemanship Clinic at the Super Barn from noon to 6 p.m. On Oct. 22 9 a.m., is the Gold Buckle Weanling/Yearling Halter jackpot at the First interstate Arena. At 10:30 a.m. the Stallion Row Parade will be held there, followed by the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale at 11 a.m. The PRCA rodeos will be Oct. 19 through 22.

Bierema Ranch Halloween Bull Bash will be Oct. 15, 1 p.m. CST, at the Bierema Ranch, 9 miles south and one east of White River, S.D. There will be bull riding, steer riding, your can wear a costume, and it’s free admission. A food truck will be on site. To get entered or for more info, contact Loni Stirling 605-842-6077.

The Badlands Circuit Finals will be at the NDSF Center, Minot, N.D., Oct. 14-16. Oct. 13 is the kickoff and back number social at 7:30. Oct. 14 is the DC Breakaway finals at 10:30 a..m., open breakaway to follow, team roping at 1 p.m., and rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 has a 4D barrel race at 8 a.m., 2 p.m. team roping, 1 p.m. Kids Dummy Roping, and the rodeo at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 has Cowboy Church at 10 a.m., rodeo at 1 p.m.

S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse is having a jackpot show on Oct. 22 at the Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. They will offer ranch riding, ranch trail, and ranch reining classes.

The Stronger Than Cancer Team Roping will be Oct. 30 at the Ag. Complex, Wright, Wyo. It’s enter at 9, cash only, rope at 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit local cancer patients. For more info, call Faron Ferguson at 307-746-8556.

That winds up my windy circle for this week. I think I’ll get off this ridge and go find my winter woollies. Might be frost on the punkins tonight! Pray for rain, for our nation, and may God Bless America.

EVENT SERIES >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Oct. 1, 22, Nov. 5, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Oct. 15, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB:Western Dressage show Oct. 1;Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Nov. 18-20, Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE BACK TO SCHOOL JACKPOT Goats, Tie Down and Breakaway: Oct. 11. Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. KPH ARENA RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., Oct. 15, Nov. 5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D.