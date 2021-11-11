Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse racing, cutting, bull riding, jackpots, series, bulldogging qualifier, sorting

It’s a blustery day here on the ridge. The November wind is chilly, reminding us that winter is on its way. The gorgeous Indian Summer days have about gone south with the geese.

The Montana Board of Horse Racing has issued a total of 14 live racing dates to tracks in Miles City in May and Great Falls in July. That’s good news for breeders, owners, trainers and jockeys.

The Central Wyoming Cutting Club, Thermopolis, Wyo., has set their 2021-22 show dates. They are Nov. 19-21, Dec. 17-19, Jan. 14-15, Feb. 18-21 and March 17-19.

The Bakken Bull Bash Finals will be Nov. 20, 2 p.m., at Watford City, N.D. It’s the year end championship of the summer series plus a special feature for 10 Jr. bull riders, 10-14 years old, to enter. For Jr. bull entries, call or text 612-223-0759. For open bull entries text only 918-575-3874.

The SDRCHA annual meeting will be Nov. 20 at Over the Edge Grill, Camp Crook, S.D. The board meeting will be at 1 p.m., stallion stakes meeting at 1:30, general membership meeting at 2:00 and a final board meeting to follow.

The Southern Campbell County Team Roping Jackpots at the Event Center, Wright Wyo., will be Nov. 20 and Dec. 5. It’s enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10, cash or card only. There will be a 70% payout. It’s a 13.5 slide, 11.5 slide, 9.5 handicap roping.

Hermosa Bit and Spurs Winter Series at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. have set the dates. All dates will start at 10 a.m. with five classes: barrels, poles, keyhhole and two novelty events. There’s a $10 barn fee per rider. Dates are: Nov. 20, Dec, 18 Ugly Sweater Theme, Feb. 12, March 12, April 16 Easter Bunny theme, and May 15. All dates are weather permitting. For information call Bobbi at 605-484-5650 or Darlene at 605-390-0787.

The Scott Ranch Barrel Race will be Nov. 21 at Douglas, Wyo. It will have Open 4D, Youth 3D, Novice horse 2D, and peewee divisions. There’s $500 added with 80% payout. You can pre-enter by text to 307-359-2491 or on site.

There will be a 15 Steer Round Robin Team Roping at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. on Nov. 21. You must enter with your partner, $150/person. Enter at 9, rope at 10. There will also be a 12.5 Warmup roping. To enter the Round Robin, text Kaitlyn at 605-891-9682, Monday, Nov. 15 through Thursday Nov. 18, 5-8 p.m.

There will be an American and Jr. American Qualifier Bulldogging Nov. 21, at Cole Reinert Arena, Wall, S.D. There’s $3000 added entries are $575 to designate, $300 to not, can enter twice. It’s two round and a short round. Enter 9-11 a.m., starts at 1 p.m. The Jr. American jackpot will follow, with $1000 added, entry $375 to designate, $225 to not. Enter twice, three head straight. For information call Allen Good, 605-441-6896.

Arthun Equine will be holding a Thanksgiving Team Roping Nov. 27 at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

Pre-entry, will run in 25 team heats, cash only, triad number 7, 9, 11 and All Girl, $40/person. Starts at noon. Call 406-861-2154.

There will be a 3 Man Ranch Sorting, All Draw Event, Nov. 27 at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds, Helena, Mont. It’s $200 to enter. Enter there until 9:30 a.m., sort starts at 10. Call in for cattle count with Deana at 406-459-6021.

Well, that winds up my windblown circle for another week. I think I’ll get down off this windy ridge. Have a great week, stay safe and, please, pray for our nation. God bless America.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP FALL BREAKAWAY/GOAT TYING JACKPOTS: Nov. 20 Dec. 4,11, Arthun Arena, Gillette >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Nov. 20, Dec.18, Feb.12, Mar. 12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Dec.5, Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >FAMILY RODEO SERIES, Nov. 28, 10 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Nov.21, Dec.12, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wy >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Dec. 5, 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22, Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Nov.20, Dec. 12, 19; Jan.9,16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Dec.18, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 19, Apr. 9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES Nov. 20,Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >S. CAMPBELL CO.TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Nov. 20, Dec. 5, Wright, Wyo. >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING SERIES: Nov. 27; Dec. 4, 8, 17; Jan. 8, 15, Feb. 5, 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar.12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.