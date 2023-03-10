Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Jackpot ropings, jackpot bucking colts, banquets, clinics, ticks

1st Annual Goat Roping, Mar. 17, 6 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser, Mar. 17,6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Mar. 18, 6 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Gillette College Muley Jackpot Roping, Mar. 18, 4 p.m., CamPlex E. Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Hermanson-Kist All Breed Horse Sale, Mar. 18, Mandan, N.D. > Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies/Barrels, Mar. 19, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, Mar. 24-26, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice sort, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > UW Ranch Horse Team Team Branding, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Hanson Arena, Laramie, Wyo. > resch. SDVRHA Clinic, Mar. 26, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Pierre/Ft. Pierre H.S. Rodeo Team dinner/silent auction, Mar. 30, C.Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > SDVRHA Intro To Cattle Clinic, April 1, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > No Excuses Connie Combs Barrel Clinic, April 1-2, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. > 33rd Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, April 6-8, Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 6-8, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Annual Harding Co. Bulldogging School, April 7-8, Buffalo, S.D. > SDVRHA Practice, April 8, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 14-16, Zell, S.D. > Ranch Versatility Horse Show, April 15, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Women's Only Ranch Bronc Riding, April 16, 12:30 p.m., DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > Mark Guynn Ranch Versatility Clinic, April 16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Assoc. Year End Awards/Meeting, Apr. 29, Big Horn, Wyo. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Beginner/10 and under Goat Tying Clinic, May 6, Pierre, S.D. > World's Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller's Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. > Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D. > Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show, May 19-21, Sheridan, Wyo. > Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D. > Full House Horse Sale, May. 27, Newcastle, Wyo. > Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo. > Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D. > SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Mar. 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >BARREL AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOT: noon, Mar. 19; Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS; March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Mar.18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: March 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. >GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: April 16 Hairy Horse Training show; May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE SPRING JACKPOT breakaway, tie down roping, team roping series: Mar. 12; Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. > JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo. >KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, Mar. 25, April 22, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo. >MHA Youth Rodeo Series: Mini barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls; noon, March 15, 19, Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. > PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb. > SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo. > THORNTON ARENA TEAM ROPING SERIES: Mar18, 26; April 8, Sidney, Mont. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >TRIPLE R TACK SPRING BARREL SERIES: Mar. 19, 25, April 2, 30(makeup date); Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Mar.19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., March 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. >WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. More snow has fallen in the already snowy western states. Next up will be flooding. Friends in California are already preparing for that while still digging out of the yards deep snow they have. Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming and others are also buried. I’m sure not going to complain about what I have here. I’ve sure had more and it’s sure been colder. This actually seems kind of normal for a change.

The Hermanson-Kist Spring All Breed Horse Sale will be March 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Mandan, N.D. I believe that is central time.

Gillette College Muley Jackpot roping will be Sat., March 18, 4 p.m. at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. Breakaway is 3 hd/$100, progressive after one; youth 14 and under is a jackpot, 3/$50, progressive after one. The #12.5 Muley slide team roping is a four head progressive. It’s cash only, no checks. For more info, contact Kayla at 307-689-5806 or Will at 307-756-2755.

The C5 Rodeo Bucking Colt Jackpot will be March 18-19 at the Bob Miller Pavillion, Bozeman, Mont. They need both bareback and saddle bronc riders and you’ll get paid to ride at the rate of $50/rider and $50/to the pot. All of the horses have been bucked before. To enter, call Kyle Whitaker at 402-340-3525.

Entries will close Mar. 16 for the Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies on Mar. 19 at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. There will be ponies for 17 and under divisions, both barebacks and saddle broncs, plus girls ranch broncs. There will also be barrels for girls 17 and under. Text Kerry to enter at 701-880-8372.

There will be a rodeo clinic for secretaries, timers and judges on Mar. 25 at the Johnny Bird Memorial Building, New Town, N.D. For more info, contact Daniela Vigen at 701-421-8735.

The SDVRHA Clinic that was canceled on Mar. 11 will be held on Mar. 26. On April 1 will be the Intro to Cattle Clinic, then on April 8 a practice. You’ll need to pre-register for the clinics. All at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

Mar. 30 is the Pierre/Ft. Pierre High School Rodeo Team Pasta Dinner and silent auction. It will go from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. To donate items, call 605-280-2442.

There are still a few openings for the Bobby Harris Roping Cliic at Gettysburg, S.D. Brekaway will be April 7, team roping April 8. It’s $325/person for each day with a $200 deposit to hold your spot. He’s taking 15 breakaway students and 10 headers, 10 heelers. Call Colleen Harris at 605-871-9737 or email her at colleenharris24@hotmail.com .

Entries are open now for the Women’s Only Ranch Bronc Riding on April 16 at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. It’s limited to 15 entries so get signed up now! There’s a novice rookie division for high school age girls too. It will start at 12:30 p.m. It’s $100 entry with $1000 added to WRBC Ladies, and novice is $50, with $500 added. To enter, text 817-915-6839.

The World’s Richest Breakaway entries are open now. It will be held at Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont., May 11. There will be two full rounds and a short go, $500 to enter and can enter once. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by April 28, online entries in by may 1. It’s cash or credit card with a 4% charge on the cards. There’s $8000 added! Go to http://www.worldsrichestbreakaway.com for more details.

All Regional Rodeo entries and payments with SDHSRA will be online this year, so keep that in your think tank. Entries will open on April 15. The regions are a little different this year, so check out where you’ll be rodeoing ahead of time as it might have changed.

I’ve heard of folks having a dickens of a time with winter ticks this year. If you have horses out on pasture you might want to check on them up close and personal. Those ticks can literally suck the life out of older or thinner horses. Between the jaws, between hind legs, on mare udders and gelding sheaths, under and along the mane and the tails seem to the be favorite spots. Once established they can be a booger to get rid of in my experience. I manually removed hundreds of ticks off of one of my grandboys old mares, and this was after treating her both orally and dusting her. It was awful.

Well, that’s my circle for the week. Pray for our nation please, and may God bless America.