Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Mackaben fundraiser, clinics, jackpots, BHSS events, Happy New Year!

Winter finally arrived. It would seem that someone left the gate open between here and the North Pole. I won’t mention any names. For those wondering, I’m healing well and getting better every day from my November back surgery. Thank you for your prayers.

There’s a fundraiser coming up Jan. 22 for someone who is near and pretty dear to me. Brad Mackaben, who ranches with his family out in no-man’s-land kind of near Camp Crook, S.D. and Capital, Mont., has recently been diagnosed with cancer. Of course, he’s scuffing his toe in the dirt about a fundraiser, but the fact is, he’s the first guy to load up and come at a run whenever anyone else needs help. So, The crew at K-T in Bison, S.D. decided to join up with some others and do a fundraiser at the Bentley Building in Bison, S.D. The doors will open at 4 p.m., with a free will offering supper at 5 p.m., a live auction and music to follow. To donate items for the auction, contact Karin Fink at 406-581-1100. If you’d rather just send some money, please send it to Mackaben Medical Fund, c/o Dakotah Bank, Box 99, Bison, S.D. 57620.

Burches are still needing a few more bareback and bull riders for the roughstock sale on Dec. 30 at CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There’s $1000 added jackpot, winner takes all. You’d better be good because this stock is. To enter, text 405-401-5401.

Western States Productions Ranch Sorting will be Jan. 1-2, 9 a.m., at Douglas, Wyo. It’s a Western States Finals Qualifier and open to all levels and youth. Stalls are available on site as well.

Due to so much interest, Knoles Performance Horses have added some dates to the January working cowhorse clinics at McCook, Neb. Jan. 7-8 will be at Kiplinger Arena, Jan. 13-14 and 15-16 will be at Alice Arena. All clinics are $400 per horse/rider, with $200 deposit required. Email jsknoles@yahoo.com to get on the list.

Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. is adding a Barrel and Breakaway Jackpot series this winter. Dates are Jan. 8, 22, 23; Feb. 19 and March 13. Management said if she has to beg for help to put these on, whether gate openers, rakers, chute operators or errand boys/girls, she will cancel. Get off your horse and help. These things don’t put themselves on.

There will be a Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding Jan. 8, 1 p.m., at DSU College Arena, Dickinson, N.D. There’s $1000 added, $100 entry, 100% payback. This is a Trail To Cheyenne qualifier and WRBC Tour Stop #2 bronc ride. To enter, text 469-496-6965. First 10 paid entries will be taken.

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is out there on the near horizon with the usual lineup of great events. The BHSS AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show will be at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. on Jan. 20-21, starting at 8 a.m. Great family show, lots to watch, great vendors, and good time.

The BHSS Truck Defender Horse Sale will be Jan. 28-29, also at the Kjerstad Arena. The catalog and videos of the horses are up online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com . It sure looks like a nice lineup of horses for about anyone’s needs.

They are collectively praying for snow for the Sundance Winter Festival and Skijooring at beautiful Sundance, Wyo on Feb. 12. I’ll keep you posted.

Well, this is the last column of 2021. In ways I’m sure glad the year is over, and hope that the New Year comes in peaceably and that it isn’t the general wreck that ’21 has been. Be safe, have fun bringing it in, and remember to always pray for our nation. God Bless America!

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Feb. 12, Mar. 12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Jan. 9, Mar. 13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20, Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots; Jan.8, 22, 23; Feb. 19, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Jan. 8, 15, 22, Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Jan. 9, 16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6 Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 19, Apr. 9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES; Jan. 15, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Gillette, Wyo >SK PRODUCTIONS Barrel Races, Jan. 1, 15, 29; Feb. 5, 26; Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >TRIPLE T ARENA Barrels and Breakaway Jackpots, Jan. 8, 22, 23; Feb. 19, Mar. 13, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING SERIES: Jan. 8, 15 Feb. 5, 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Feb. 12, Mar.12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.